AgriForce Commences Final Installation of 500 Bitcoin Miners at East Palestine, Ohio Site

Vancouver, British Columbia and West Palm Beach, FL, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriForce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), a diversified technology and infrastructure firm focused on digital energy innovation, is pleased to announce that final installation of the previously delivered 500 Bitmain S19j Pro 100T Bitcoin mining machines is now being completed at its East Palestine, Ohio mining facility.

This latest deployment marks a key operational milestone in AgriForce’s ongoing expansion of its vertically integrated Bitcoin mining strategy. Once energized, the 500-unit installation will contribute an additional 50 petahash per second (PH/s) to the Company’s Ohio-based operations, bringing its total active hashrate to 130 PH/s across two company-owned sites in Ohio.

“Our team and EPCM partners have once again demonstrated exceptional execution, initiating installation efficiently at our East Palestine site,” said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriForce. “This keeps us well on track to bring additional hashpower online rapidly and underscores our continued commitment to aggressive, capital-efficient scaling.”

The final deployment follows the successful delivery of the machines announced on May 14, 2025. The facility is optimized to accommodate the 1.475 MW power draw associated with the new machines, utilizing efficient load balancing across its 2 MW capacity.

“Getting to the installation phase early is a testament to our logistical coordination and our relentless focus on speed-to-hash,” added Chris Polimeni, CFO of AgriForce. “We are creating real operational momentum as we target our next strategic goal—surpassing one exahash in Q2 of 2025.”

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a forward-thinking technology company committed to addressing major challenges in agriculture, digital infrastructure, and environmental innovation. The Company focuses on building energy-efficient operations that support long-term value creation, leveraging proprietary infrastructure strategies and clean energy assets to drive sustainable growth.

