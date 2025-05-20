Promex Industries CEO Richard Otte Honored with IEEE Electronics Manufacturing Technology Award

Award Recognizing Numerous Contributions to Be Presented at ECTC 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promex Industries, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based provider of advanced design, packaging, and microelectronics assembly services, today announced that CEO Richard (Dick) Otte has received the 2025 Electronics Manufacturing Technology Award from the IEEE Electronics Packaging Society (EPS). The annual award recognizes individuals who have made impactful, sustained contributions to the field over 15 years or more, such as leading the development of major new processes in electronic manufacturing or significantly improving the yield or reliability of established processes.

“Our selection committee was very pleased to give this year’s award to Dick Otte,” said Dr. Patrick McCluskey, EPS program director, awards program. “His contributions are widely known and admired throughout our industry. From helping drive creation and advancement of the Heterogeneous Integration Roadmap, to heightening awareness of U.S.-based packaging and assembly capabilities, Dick has been a great champion for our sector and its importance for advanced electronics.”

Otte has dedicated more than five decades to advancing electronics packaging, shaping the industry with groundbreaking innovations. One of his earliest achievements was leading the development and introduction of multichip modules (MCMs) at Advanced Packaging Systems in the ’90s, laying the foundation for increasingly sophisticated packaging techniques. Building on that success, Otte continued pioneering methods for creating smaller, denser, and more complex assemblies that integrated semiconductor die alongside non-electronic components—an approach that marked the beginning of heterogeneous integration.

His contributions included supporting industry technical roadmaps: IEEE International Technology Roadmap for Semiconductors (ITRS), IEEE Heterogeneous Integration Roadmap (HI), and the iNEMI and International Photonic System Roadmaps (IPSR). The latter anticipated the integration of optical technologies to enhance data rates while reducing power consumption. Through his innovative work, Otte has contributed to advancements that have significantly improved the functionality, efficiency, and reliability of electronic devices across the medical, biotech, communications, and data processing industries—helping shape the future of smaller, smarter, and more dependable technology.

The award will be presented during the EPS Luncheon at the Electronic Components and Technology Conference (ECTC) in Dallas, Texas, on May 29, 2025.

About Promex

Promex Industries, Inc. specializes in advanced design, packaging and assembly services for key subsystems used in a wide range of applications, such as optical, photonics, diagnostics, life sciences, medical and MEMS devices. The company is skilled at heterogeneous integration of tiny components with unique functionality and complex, custom or detailed assembly requirements. Founded in 1975, Silicon Valley-based Promex provides design-for-manufacturing services coupled with materials science expertise and broad assembly capabilities for small- to mid-volume onshore production. Services provided in the company’s Class 100/Class 1000 cleanrooms include RoHS-optimized SMT, wafer thinning, dicing, die bonding, wire bonding, flip chip, and combining microelectronic and non-microelectronic components. Promex is ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certified, IPC certified and ITAR registered. https://promex-ind.com/

Promex’s QP Technologies division (Escondido, Calif.) provides wafer preparation, IC packaging and assembly, and substrate design and fabrication services in its wholly owned, 20,000-square-foot ISO 9001:2015/ISO-13485:2016-certified, ITAR-registered facility. The company’s over-molded QFN/DFN packages and pre-molded air-cavity QFN packages offer a fast, convenient solution for customer needs ranging from prototype to small-volume production. Same-day assembly services reduce customers’ time to market, while advanced assembly services can accommodate such structures as flip-chip, stacked die, SiP, chiplets, MCM and CoB. https://www.qptechnologies.com/

