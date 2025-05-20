Five Iron Golf Announces Flagship Location in Miami at The Plaza Coral Gables

Indoor Golf and Entertainment Leader Expands in Florida with a Premier Venue Featuring Cutting-Edge Simulators, Bowling, and Elevated Hospitality

Miami, FL, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, a global leader in golf and entertainment, is excited to announce its upcoming flagship location at The Plaza Coral Gables , a landmark mixed-use development in the heart of Miami. Scheduled to open in Q1 2026, the expansive 29,500-square-foot venue is designed to accommodate 12 state-of-the-art golf simulators powered by Trackman technology, along with 12 bowling lanes, and versatile indoor-outdoor spaces that showcase Five Iron’s signature fusion of golf performance, entertainment, and hospitality.

The Plaza Coral Gables, developed by Agave Holdings , is the crown jewel of the Coral Gables real estate market, anchored by luxury residences, Class A office towers, a Loews hotel and conference center, and over 160,000 square feet of curated retail and dining. Five Iron Golf will be a cornerstone experience for tenants, hotel guests, and the broader Miami community.

“Five Iron Golf brings a new dimension of energy and experience to The Plaza Coral Gables,” said Gregory Schwartz, Executive at Agave Holdings. “Their innovative approach to entertainment and hospitality enhances our vision of a destination that offers something for everyone—residents, professionals, and visitors alike. We’re proud to welcome them as an anchor within our project and the Coral Gables community.”

The Coral Gables location will be owned and operated by franchise partners Peter McCormick, Alex Zega, Matt Csillag, and David Zabinsky—part of the growing network of Five Iron franchisees expanding the brand across Florida and internationally.

McCormick and Zega were recently honored as 2024 Franchisees of the Year by the International Franchise Association. Their leadership began with the successful launch of Five Iron Golf Louisville, Kentucky, in 2022, and continues with a robust expansion plan across Florida—including upcoming locations in Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Coconut Grove, and St. Petersburg. The duo is also set to open Five Iron Golf Nashville this summer.



Csillag and Zabinsky, who are also partners in Five Iron Golf’s Florida franchise expansion, helped launch Five Iron Golf Dubai in late 2024—the brand’s largest location worldwide and part of a six-site international franchise expansion across the UAE and beyond.

“The Plaza Coral Gables is one of the most iconic destinations in South Florida, and we’re proud to plant our flag here in The City Beautiful,” said Peter McCormick, Co-Owner and Franchisee of Five Iron Golf. “This flagship location represents everything we love about the brand—serious golf, immersive design, and a place for all kinds of people to come together, whether you’re playing, partying, or both.”

Five Iron Golf’s rapid rise has been fueled by major investments from industry giants. In 2021, Callaway Golf made a strategic investment to support the company’s mission of making the game more accessible and technologically advanced. In 2023, Enlightened Hospitality Investments —the growth equity fund affiliated with Danny Meyer and Union Square Hospitality Group —joined as an investor, underscoring the brand’s growing influence at the intersection of golf, food, culture, and community.

“Franchise partners like Peter, Alex, David, and Matt embody the kind of entrepreneurial spirit and operational excellence that drive our brand forward,” said Josh Frankel, Vice President of Franchising at Five Iron Golf. “Their continued success across Louisville, Dubai, and soon Miami and Nashville is a testament to what’s possible when Five Iron meets the right local leadership.”

The Coral Gables location will offer a full-service restaurant and bar, private event spaces, and a wide range of entertainment beyond golf and bowling—including family-friendly programming, corporate outings, birthday parties, happy hours, and late-night play—cementing Five Iron Golf as one of the most dynamic additions to Miami’s entertainment landscape.

Five Iron Golf’s expansion is fueled by a combination of corporate growth and a rapidly scaling franchise program, with more than 50 new locations currently in development. A new flagship opens this spring in St. Louis, Missouri, with additional franchise locations slated to launch later this year in Upstate New York, Westchester County, and Connecticut. As demand continues to rise for Five Iron’s tech-driven, hospitality-forward model, the brand is actively building in both domestic and international markets. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchising.fiveirongolf.com .

For more information about Five Iron Golf and its upcoming locations, visit fiveirongolf.com .

About Five Iron Golf:

Five Iron Golf, a leader in indoor golf and entertainment, boasts a global presence with 34 locations spanning 15 states and 5 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and a lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience, with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as the ideal space for hosting private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com .

