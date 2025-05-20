Good Boy Vodka Cracks Open Summer with New Lemonade RTD Collection, Featuring Four Vibrant Flavors

New Lemonade RTDs bring bold flavor and heartfelt impact with a powerful commitment to women’s causes, including breast cancer research and awareness

NILES, Mich., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Boy Vodka is bringing sweet citrus flavor and fun energy to the summer season with the official launch of its full Lemonade RTD collection, including Pink Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Tropical Lemonade, and Huckleberry Lemonade. This announcement marks the latest evolution in the brand’s mission to deliver standout flavor, convenience, and purpose, all in one can.

Crafted with premium American-made vodka and all-natural lemonade flavor, this light and refreshing new offering delivers everything consumers crave: low-calorie convenience, vibrant taste, and an easygoing vibe that’s perfect for beaches, boats, barbecues, and anywhere summer is in full swing. Good Boy Vodka Lemonade is a sweet, crisp, ready-to-drink cocktail that’s already generating buzz as the must-have drink of summer 2025.

“We wanted to create something that screams ‘summer,’ and there’s nothing more classic than ice-cold lemonade, with a twist,” said Alex Pratt, founder and CEO of Good Boy Vodka. “Our Lemonade delivers a smooth sip that hits just right, whether you're on the lake, at a tailgate, or relaxing with friends.”

The full Lemonade line comes as Good Boy Vodka continues to stand apart in a crowded RTD landscape, combining premium taste with meaningful impact. The brand’s “Pour for Purpose” platform remains front and center and now includes support for women’s causes, including breast cancer research and awareness. This builds on the brand’s long-standing commitment to U.S. military veterans and their service dogs through The Good Boy Foundation.

Good Boy Vodka Lemonade Highlights:

Four flavors, including Pink Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Tropical Lemonade, and Huckleberry Lemonade

Now available nationwide in 8-pack variety, and the Pink Lemonade in a single-serve 19.2oz can (coming end of June 2025)

110 calories per serving, gluten-free, real fruit juice, all natural colors, premium vodka

First spirit-based 19.2oz RTD in the U.S.





Good Boy Vodka Lemonade is available nationwide and online at GoodBoyVodka.com

About Good Boy Vodka

Good Boy Vodka is a lifestyle spirits brand that blends premium vodka, philanthropy, and high-octane adventure into every pour. Known for its involvement in the golfing industry, motorsport racing, offshore racing, and national charitable causes, Good Boy Vodka is redefining what it means to drink with purpose. Every product supports The Good Boy Foundation to give back to veterans and rescue dogs across America.

Media Contact:

Emily Richard

Communications Strategy Group (CSG)

erichard@wearecsg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f09bd9f-5d9c-4bfc-8d37-e4bf48758a28

Good Boy Vodka Lemonade RTD Collection Good Boy Vodka Lemonade RTD 8-pack variety, including Pink Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Tropical Lemonade, and Huckleberry Lemonade.

