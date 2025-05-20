PRIDE Industries Honored for Website Accessibility as Gold STEVIE® Award Winner in 2025 American Business Awards®

Roseville, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the “Website Achievement in Accessibility” category in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards® today. This category recognizes companies for their use of features and technologies that ensure their websites are “perceivable, operable, understandable, and robust.”

“At PRIDE Industries, our commitment to accessibility is at the core of our mission to create employment opportunities for people with disabilities,” said Erin Fleischmann, Vice President of Growth at the social enterprise. “By ensuring that our website is accessible, we provide equal access to information and services for people of all abilities and demonstrate our dedication to inclusivity and empowerment.”

The American Business Awards is the premier business awards program in the country. All organizations operating in the U.S.—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small—are eligible to submit nominations. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. And more than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs.”

PRIDE Industries was recognized for its outstanding commitment to accessibility, as demonstrated by its website, which is designed for everyone, including people with disabilities. It ensures content is clear and easy to navigate, works with assistive tools like screen readers, and provides captions and image descriptions. Additionally, responsive design ensures the website adapts to different screen sizes and displays correctly even when zoomed up to 200%, maintaining usability without distortion. With these features, the company’s website doesn’t just meet the basic Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG)—it exceeds them.

“We believe that by going above and beyond current standards, we create a space that is not only functional but truly welcoming, making it easier for all users to engage comfortably,” said Fleischmann. “This award highlights our ongoing dedication to breaking down barriers and setting a higher standard for digital accessibility.”

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

