ZeroFox Partners With GASA and GSE to Fight Fraud With Enhanced Threat Detection Capabilities

Integration enables customers to more accurately identify malicious content and swiftly remove it from the internet

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox , the leader in external cybersecurity, has entered into a collaborative partnership with the Global Anti-Scam Alliance ( GASA ) and the Global Signal Exchange ( GSE ) to bolster joint measures to prevent online scams and fraud.

GASA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing scams by bringing together law enforcement, cybersecurity companies and governments to fight fraud. GSE is a global clearinghouse for real-time sharing of scam and fraud signals. This alliance gives GASA and GSE access to ZeroFox’s threat intelligence on scams and fraudulent and malicious sites, and other threat data, empowering the larger security community with more visibility into online impersonation and related threats in order to defend against them more effectively.

Every day, ZeroFox leverages its global intelligence collection and analysis to process tens of thousands of malicious URLs, IPs, and phishing domains. Access to this critical data is granted to select partners – now including GASA and GSE – through integrations to ZeroFox’s Global Disruption Network (GDN), which publishes information on newly-found threats like malicious content for the threat intelligence community.

This new partnership will arm GASA and GSE with a comprehensive view of the cyber threat landscape, and will display any malicious URL, IP or domain received from ZeroFox’s GDN on their platform, alerting other GSE partners of potential digital risks.

“ZeroFox’s Global Disruption Network is a powerful tool providing fresh, high-fidelity phishing, fraud and malware insights for rapid knowledge sharing. We enable GDN partners to protect their users quickly and reduce the likelihood of success for malicious actors,” said Russ Bentley, Executive VP of Product Management, ZeroFox. “We’re proud to partner with GASA and GSE, two organizations dedicated to protecting consumers worldwide from online scams and fraud. Collaborating with them aligns with our mission of making the internet safer for everyone.”

Jorij Abraham, Managing Director of GASA, shared: “ZeroFox has been in the business of fighting cybercrime since 2013. In this time, they developed deep expertise in domain monitoring, managed threat intelligence services, and domain takedown services. Their know-how and cybercrime knowledge will be of tremendous value to the Global Signal Exchange.”

“We're really pleased to be partnering with ZeroFox. Their data that GSE is consuming, including URLs that might contain malware, phishing domains, IP addresses identified as hosting fraudulent sites, or even social media sites potentially impersonating a brand or person, is already making a significant contribution to the volumes of open signals we are providing via the GSE,” states Mark Robertshaw, COO of Oxford Information Labs, creator of the GSE.

To learn more about ZeroFox’s Global Disruption Network or join our list of partners, visit https://www.zerofox.com/products/global-disruption-network/ .

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox, an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

About GASA

GASA brings together governments, law enforcement, consumer protection organizations, financial authorities and providers, brand protection agencies, social media, Internet service providers and cybersecurity companies to share knowledge and define joint actions to protect consumers from getting scammed.

About GSE

The GSE platform provides tools for trusted parties to share threat intelligence. Currently processing more than 130 million threat signals, plus hundreds of millions of data points for enrichment, the GSE enables multi-directional signal sharing.

