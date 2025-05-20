Thomas Financial Group Closes Over $34 Million in Bridge Loans for USDA Takeout in Under 40 Days

ATLANTA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a powerful demonstration of speed and strategic execution, Thomas Financial Group (TFG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Community Bankshares Inc., in partnership with Siguler Guff , Phoenix Lender Services (PHX), and Community Bank & Trust , successfully originated, underwrote, and closed three hospitality bridge loans totaling over $34 million in less than 40 days. All loans are structured for USDA Business & Industry (B&I) program takeout, reinforcing the firm’s capacity to deliver complex, time-sensitive financing solutions.

$11.335MM Bridge Loan (USDA B&I Takeout Pending)

$12.19MM Bridge Loan (USDA B&I Takeout Pending)

$10.545MM Bridge Loan (USDA B&I Takeout Pending)



While USDA lending is traditionally known for its thorough but lengthy approval process, TFG is redefining what’s possible. Through creative structuring and seamless collaboration across its lending ecosystem, TFG and its partners provide rapid bridge loan execution to fill the timing gap – giving borrowers immediate access to capital while finalizing their long-term USDA financing. The recently closed projects will create and retain nearly 50 jobs across key rural markets.

“These transactions prove that USDA lending doesn't have to be slow or complicated,” said Zach Chandler, SVP, Government Guaranteed Lending of Thomas Financial Group. “When you work with TFG, PHX, and Community Bank & Trust, you're getting a team that understands how to move at the speed of business – without compromising the long-term benefits of USDA-backed financing.”

TFG’s USDA bridge-to-permanent platform is available in all 50 states and every U.S. territory, providing borrowers in rural communities with access to flexible financing structures tailored to their timing and growth needs. In a market climate defined by rate uncertainty and capital constraints, borrowers value the security of a 30-year fully amortizing loan with no balloons or call provisions – exactly what USDA lending can provide.

“Peace of mind in today’s economy is priceless,” added Chandler. “Our ability to deliver both speed and long-term stability makes us a trusted partner for developers, business owners, and project sponsors across the country.”

If you're seeking fast, creative financing for your rural project – with the peace of mind that comes from a long-term USDA solution – now is the time to act.

About Thomas Financial Group

Thomas Financial Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Community Bankshares Inc., is a nationally recognized leader in USDA and SBA lending. In partnership with Phoenix Lender Services and Community Bank & Trust, TFG specializes in complex capital solutions that support rural economic development, small business growth, and infrastructure expansion.

About Community Bankshares Inc.

Community Bankshares Inc. is a privately held financial holding company headquartered in LaGrange, Georgia, with subsidiaries including Community Bank & Trust, Thomas Financial Group, and Phoenix Lender Services. Through its network of specialized financial institutions, Community Bankshares Inc. delivers innovative, relationship-driven banking and lending services across the United States, with a strong emphasis on rural development, government-guaranteed lending, and community reinvestment.

About Community Bank & Trust

Community Bank & Trust is a full-service commercial bank and a subsidiary of Community Bankshares Inc. Based in LaGrange, Georgia, CB&T is an SBA Preferred Lender with a growing national footprint in USDA and small business lending. Known for its personalized service and deep lending expertise, CB&T partners with businesses and communities to deliver flexible, dependable financing solutions that support long-term growth across rural and underserved markets.

About Phoenix Lender Services

Phoenix Lender Services is the operational engine behind the USDA and SBA lending platform and wholly owned subsidiary of Community Bankshares Inc. Specializing in origination, underwriting, processing, closing, and servicing, Phoenix provides seamless back-end support and strategic oversight for government-guaranteed loans. With a team of seasoned professionals and a nationwide reach, Phoenix empowers lenders and borrowers with the tools and expertise needed to deliver consistent, compliant, and efficient results.

