Oklahoma’s Groundbreaking 'Food is Medicine Act' Opens Doors for Local Clean Food Innovators

Produce Now and the Clean Food Initiative Foundation Align with New Law to Bring Fresh, Local Produce to Medicaid Recipients

Together, we can redefine what healthcare looks like. Let’s feed our people the right way—clean, fresh, local, and healing. It’s about creating lasting change.” — Shannon Illingworth

SKIATOOK, OK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the recent passage of Oklahoma Senate Bill 806, also known as the Food is Medicine Act , the state is leading a national movement to integrate nutrition into healthcare. This first-of-its-kind legislation incentivizes Medicaid-contracted entities to offer medically tailored meals and produce prescriptions for individuals managing chronic conditions—placing food at the center of healing and prevention.“We know that what we eat directly impacts our health, and this bill ensures that patients can access the nutrition they need as part of their medical care,” said Senator Jessica Garvin (R-Duncan), the bill’s co-author. “Oklahoma is now at the forefront of a new era in healthcare delivery—one where food truly is medicine.”Local Leaders Already Ahead of the Curve Produce Now , a clean food innovator based in Skiatook, and its nonprofit partner, the Clean Food Initiative Foundation , are perfectly positioned to help bring this legislation to life. Their mission—to deliver pesticide-free, locally grown produce using modular indoor farms—aligns seamlessly with the goals of SB 806.Through advanced vertical farming technology and modular GrowPods, Produce Now grows nutrient-rich greens without harmful chemicals, soil degradation, or long-haul transportation. The result: fresher food, stronger local economies, and a healthier population.“We’re proud to offer solutions that address both food insecurity and chronic illness,” said Bree Boggio, Co-Founder of Produce Now. “The Food is Medicine Act validates everything we’ve been working toward—clean food as a fundamental part of public health.”The Power of Clean, Local Food in HealthcareNationwide, poor nutrition contributes to more than 678,000 deaths annually, according to the CDC. And diet-related illnesses like diabetes, obesity, and heart disease cost the U.S. healthcare system over $1 trillion per year. Yet research shows that every dollar invested in medically tailored meals can yield up to $3 in savings through reduced hospitalizations and emergency room visits (Source: Food Is Medicine Coalition, 2022).The Food is Medicine Act creates a pathway for community organizations like Produce Now to partner with Medicaid providers and supply fresh produce for prescription-based nutrition programs. The Clean Food Initiative Foundation already places GrowPods in schools, shelters, and food deserts, providing under-served communities with tools to grow and consume real food—right where they live.Building Healthier Communities—TogetherThe Clean Food Initiative’s programs also emphasize education and empowerment, teaching children and adults alike how to grow their own food and make informed nutritional choices.“It’s not just about handing out vegetables—it’s about creating lasting change,” said Shannon Illingworth, Director of the Clean Food Initiative Foundation. “We teach people how to grow, cook, and value healthy food. That’s how you change lives.”With the new state law in place, these efforts are poised to scale—improving both health outcomes and community resilience across Oklahoma.A Statewide Call to ActionProduce Now and the Clean Food Initiative Foundation are calling on healthcare providers, educators, nonprofits, and local governments to collaborate on this bold new approach to healthcare.“Together, we can redefine what healthcare looks like,” added Illingworth. “Let’s feed our people the right way—clean, fresh, local, and healing.”To learn more, join a program, or explore partnership opportunities, visit cleanfoodinitiative.com or contact info@cleanfoodinitiative.com.About Produce NowProduce Now is an Oklahoma-based agri-tech company committed to revolutionizing local food systems with modular indoor farms that produce clean, nutrient-dense, pesticide-free greens for direct-to-consumer and institutional use. Learn more at: www.producenow.farm About the Clean Food Initiative FoundationThe Clean Food Initiative Foundation is a nonprofit organization working to eliminate food insecurity and diet-related illness by providing under-served communities with access to GrowPods, education, and fresh, sustainable produce. Learn more at: www.cleanfoodinitiative.com

