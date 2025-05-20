Submit Release
OSCE supports coordination meeting of newly elected women parliamentarians and development partners

On 20 May 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe facilitated a coordination meeting between the newly elected members of the Alliance of Women Parliamentarians — comprising 23 women — and representatives from government institutions and development agencies.

The meeting introduced both the new members of the Alliance and the Alliance’s 2025–2026 Work Plan to national and international partners. The OSCE and UNFPA presented examples of successful co-operation with the Alliance from 2021 to 2024, highlighting achievements in gender mainstreaming and legislative reform.

Development partners also used the opportunity to discuss potential entry points for future co-operation with the Alliance, focusing in particular on gender-sensitive legislation and strengthening institutional capacity for gender mainstreaming in parliamentary processes.

