Birchtech to Exhibit at American Water Works Association Annual “ACE 25” Conference from June 8-11, 2025

Company to Showcase Novel Water Treatment Solutions for Potable Water

CORSICANA, Texas, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) ("Birchtech" or the "Company"), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced management will be exhibiting at the American Water Works Association’s 2025 Annual Conference & Expo ("AWWA ACE 2025") taking place June 8-11, 2025 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

The AWWA’s ACE is one of the global water community’s largest and most important annual gatherings with over 11,000 attendees and 800 utilities from 90 countries. Water professionals return to ACE to discover the latest water information, learn skills and best practices, meet colleagues, share ideas and experiences, find new solutions and get inspired. ACE provides fresh insights, new solutions, and powerful connections to water professionals everywhere.

AWWA Annual Conference & Expo

Location: Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

Expo Booth Dates: June 8-11, 2025

Booth Number: #4114

Birchtech will exhibit the Company’s innovative solutions for the water treatment sector to include potable water utilities, engineering firms, and service providers. Birchtech addresses contaminant removal with highly effective products and services, including the capabilities of the dual Design Centers with expert RSSCT (Rapid Small Scale Column Testing) and Analysis and thermal reactivation of granular activated carbon. Birchtech’s Design Centers, established in 2024, offer unique consultative analysis to meet purification requirements with a sustainable, highly effective and affordable approach.

“As a developer of environmental technologies for air and water purification, Birchtech keenly understands and can identify and recommend optimal approaches and solutions for the removal of harmful contaminants,” states Dr. David Mazyck, Birchtech Director of Research and Product Development. “Through our strategic industry relationships and deep knowledge and experience with water treatment, Birchtech operates collaboratively with utility customers and engineering firms, assessing challenges and providing proven solutions to optimize compliance costs while effectively addressing contaminant removal in both air and water.”

Richard MacPherson, Birchtech CEO, added: “AWWA’s ACE is the essential gathering for the water community, and we are excited to participate in this year’s conference – effectively launching Birchtech as a critical player in the water purification sector. We look forward to meeting water market decision makers and industry partners, providing an incredible opportunity to showcase our comprehensive and proprietary water treatment solutions, which are aligned with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) efforts to combat PFAS contamination in water. As America’s Clean Coal & Water Company, Birchtech is keenly focused on pioneering sustainable activated carbon technologies to meet today’s environmental challenges and future demands.”

Contact sales@birchtech.com to schedule meetings with Birchtech’s sales team at the AWWA ACE in Denver, June 8-11. Learn more about Birchtech’s water treatment technologies and Design Centers at www.birchtech.com.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, serving as America’s Clean Coal and Clean Water Company by delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a world-class team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech's business.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

BCHT@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Legal Disclaimer:

