PURE ATHLETE LAUNCHES PA+, SUPPORTING THE NEXT GENERATION OF YOUTH AND HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

The Game-Changing Subscription Platform Features Live Interactive Sessions And Thousands of Expert-Led Lessons for Youth Sports Families At Every Stage

ATLANTA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, fans of Pure Athlete , the rising youth sports podcast and platform, can purchase access to PA+, a premium content platform designed to help families support their young athletes from the first game to the next big milestone. For a low, monthly fee, parents, coaches and young athletes will be granted exclusive access to an expansive, growing library of 1000+ expert-led, video-based micro-lessons tailored to help young athletes achieve their sports goals in a healthy way.

The platform was created in response to overwhelming demand from Pure Athlete’s audience of passionate sports parents and coaches. Hosts Jeff Francoeur, a former MLB outfielder; Britt Lee, an author and sports parent advocate; and Brad Williams, a former athletic director, launched PA+ to provide deeper, more personalized support for families looking to help their young athletes thrive, especially amidst today’s complex youth sports culture.

“Today’s youth sports world is so much more challenging for families than when I was growing up,” said Jeff Francoeur, who played 12 years in Major League Baseball and is now coaching and parenting his four young kids across multiple sports. “There’s so much more to athletic success than talent alone. Mental toughness, nutrition, burnout, specialization and attitude are some of the most pressing topics for sports families to navigate these days. PA+ was created to help families like ours navigate these issues, pursuing our kids’ sports goals in a healthy way.”

Launching as families gear up for summer sports, PA+ delivers fresh, new content every month, packaged by topic and by sport. PA+ also provides members with access to live forums where they can engage directly with topical experts, college coaches and the Pure Athlete hosts themselves. These interactive sessions allow families to ask questions, gain insights and connect with a community of peers on the same journey.

“Reflecting on the sports journeys my kids and I went on, I would have loved to have access to the information, guidance and inspiration that PA+ provides,” said Lee, whose four children participated in a range of sports, including one who played Division I college tennis. “I spent so much time looking for answers, insights and direction from a variety of sources. Now, parents can access specialized advice and incredibly helpful content on a single platform.”

By engaging with experts from organizations like Booster , D1 Training and Perfect Game , PA+ covers key topics like mental performance, nutrition and strength training, while also offering sport-specific guidance in baseball, volleyball, tennis, soccer and many more, making it the go-to playbook for youth sports.

"One of the biggest challenges of parenting an athlete is figuring out which organizations, coaches, and resources genuinely support a healthy approach to development and which ones just aren’t worth the time," Williams said. "A core part of Pure Athlete’s mission is to shine a spotlight on organizations that genuinely prioritize the overall well-being and development of young athletes on and off the field."

PA+ is now available at pureathlete.com . To learn more about Pure Athlete and its mission or to listen to an episode, visit us on our website, on social media or podcast platforms.

###

ABOUT PURE ATHLETE

Pure Athlete is a branded content platform and podcast hosted by Jeff Francoeur, Britt Lee and Brad Williams that empowers parents, coaches and the next generation of athletes to navigate the complex culture of youth sports. During our episodes, we connect with some of sports' most iconic figures and topical experts like Chipper Jones, Kerri Walsh, Dabo Swinney, Kirk Herbstreit, Mallory Pugh Swanson and more, tapping into their shared wisdom. Alongside sports legends and current athletes, Pure Athlete discusses specific ways to help create a more meaningful youth sports experience for the next generation of athletes. Follow Pure Athlete on Instagram and YouTube: @PureAthleteInc. Listen to the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. You can learn more about the Pure Athlete podcast and upcoming guests at PureAthlete.com .

Attachment

Halleigh Woods Pure Athlete pureathlete@seesparkgo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.