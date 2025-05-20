Eneba Sales Surge As Marketplace Fuels Fortnite Engagement

LONDON, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading digital marketplace Eneba reports steadily growing sales of in-game currency top-ups, digital gift cards, and subscriptions. This surge underscores the platform’s growing role in offering affordable access to content from live-service games like Fortnite.

“Forever games” like Fortnite, GTA Online, and League of Legends are reshaping the gaming landscape and changing how players play, pay, and stay engaged.

The Forever Game Era

Established, ever-evolving games are dominating both playtime and spending. Newzoo’s PC & Console Gaming Report 2025 shows that while the number of people playing have plateaued, actual engagement is thriving, thanks to always-evolving endless games.

Fortnite stands as the definitive example, capturing 77% of all battle royale playtime, and consistently keeping millions coming back for content drops, crossovers, and nostalgia-driven seasons, leading to a sharp rise in sales of Fortnite Gift Cards on Eneba.

In 2024, the overall time people spent gaming grew by 6%, but only 12% of those hours were on new releases – the rest went to enduring favorites.

Top-Up Culture

With this new reality, spending patterns are evolving too. Newzoo forecasts 2025 PC and console software revenue at $85.2 billion, driven strongly by in-game purchases. Cosmetics, season passes, and limited-time content are now essentials in the player experience.

Epic Games reports that 78% of Fortnite’s active player base buys V-Bucks, spending an average of $85 per person annually. Regular top-ups aren’t a splurge for today's gamers - they’re part of the lifestyle.

Eneba’s secure platform offers the best deals on top-ups, making it effortless and affordable for players to keep pace with Fortnite's relentless flow of content.

Smart Gamers, Smart Spending

Today’s gamers are more mindful of value than ever. Eneba’s internal surveys show nearly half of all buyers cite price as the number one factor, with 40% only making purchases with a “deep discount” attached.

Whenever a major in-game event or popular skin drops in Fortnite, Eneba sees sales and traffic spikes as players flock to a digital marketplace that delivers the best deals on top-ups.

About Eneba

Eneba is a digital entertainment marketplace that has served over 15 million buyers. Founded in 2018, Eneba has rapidly grown into a trusted ecosystem for gamers with game keys, gift cards, and mobile top-ups at the best prices, backed by robust customer support and fraud prevention measures.

