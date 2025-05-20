AmericasSuretyBonds Logo AmericasSuretyBonds.com now offers free FedEx Saver or FedEx 2-Day shipping for original surety bonds when instant issuance isn’t accepted by the court.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To improve the reliability of document delivery for clients facing legal and compliance deadlines, AmericasSuretyBonds.com has launched a new policy offering free FedEx 2-Day shipping for any surety bond that must be physically delivered. Overnight delivery is also available upon request for a nominal fee.Although many bonds are now eligible for instant email delivery, a number of courts and agencies still require original hard copies with wet signatures or seals. These documents are often time-sensitive and must be delivered securely and on schedule.“Since 2001, we’ve tracked numerous mail delivery problems affecting important documents,” said Phil Pavarini, founder of AmericasSuretyBonds.com. “We’ve taken steps over the years to address these concerns, including contacting local postmasters, filing formal complaints, and writing to top USPS officials such as once Area Vice President Megan Brennan and Deputy Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe. Despite these efforts, consistent delivery has remained a challenge. Offering FedEx 2-Day service helps remove that uncertainty for our clients.”In a letter sent to U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown in 2010, Pavarini outlined more than a decade of delivery disruptions involving misrouted, delayed, or missing legal mail. The new shipping policy is intended to provide customers with a more reliable and trackable option when instant delivery is not available.AmericasSuretyBonds.com is the nation’s first surety bond referral platform featuring BondSearchAI™ , a proprietary tool that helps users search and compare every known bond type in the United States. The site also offers a comprehensive Surety Bond Encyclopedia with plain-language explanations and guidance for attorneys, fiduciaries, contractors, and consumers.To request a bond, explore the encyclopedia, or try BondSearchAI™, visit www.AmericasSuretyBonds.com

