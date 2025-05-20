Type 2 Diabetes Market Projected to Reach US$ 124.26 Bn by 2033 Amidst Technological Advancements | DataM Intelligence

Type 2 Diabetes Market | DataM Intelligence

Type 2 Diabetes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2033. Key drivers include advancements in pharmacotherapy and digital health platforms.

North America holds a dominant position in the global market, accounting for 48.4% of the total market share.” — DataM Intelligence

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Type 2 Diabetes market is undergoing significant transformation and is projected to reach USD 124.26 billion by 2033, according to a recent report by DataM Intelligence. This growth is driven by the escalating prevalence of diabetes, particularly in aging populations and urban areas, alongside a marked shift toward personalized, patient-centric care. Technological advancements including smart insulin devices, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), and mobile health applications—are revolutionizing disease management by improving treatment adherence and clinical outcomes.Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are playing a pivotal role in reshaping the Type 2 Diabetes landscape in 2025. These technologies are enabling earlier detection, risk prediction, and tailored treatment regimens through real-time data analysis. Healthcare providers are increasingly using AI tools to streamline workflows and proactively monitor patients, while consumers are adopting smart apps that track glucose levels, diet, and physical activity. This trend is reflected in rising investments from both pharmaceutical and digital health companies aiming to integrate data-driven tools into the care continuum.The market is also witnessing major strategic developments. In April 2025, Eli Lilly’s oral GLP-1 drug, Orforglipron, reported positive results in Phase 3 trials, offering a once-daily, non-injectable option for Type 2 Diabetes management. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk entered a $2.2 billion collaboration with Septerna to develop novel oral therapies, and the U.S. FDA approved a generic version of Victoza (liraglutide) to improve drug accessibility. In Europe, Dexcom secured CGM reimbursement in France for T2D patients on basal insulin, expanding digital care to over 100,000 patients. With such developments, 2025 is emerging as a milestone year for innovation and market expansion in the global Type 2 Diabetes sector.Get The Premium Sample PDF: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/type-2-diabetes-market North America Dominates the Type 2 Diabetes MarketThe Type 2 Diabetes market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by rising prevalence rates and advancements in treatment options. North America holds a dominant position, accounting for approximately 48.4% of the global market share, driven by a robust healthcare infrastructure and high incidence rates.The Asia-Pacific region, particularly in Japan, the market is witnessing rapidly growing at a CAGR of 9.7%. This growth is attributed to an aging population, increased healthcare spending, and supportive government initiatives.Leading Market Players in Type 2 Diabetes Market:The major players in the type 2 diabetes market are Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Viatris Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others.Key Industry Developments on Type 2 Diabetes Market:• Eli Lilly and Company (April 2025): Eli Lilly announced positive Phase 3 trial results for its investigational oral GLP-1 receptor agonist, Orforglipron. The once-daily pill, taken without food or water restrictions, demonstrated a 1.6% reduction in A1C from a baseline of 8.0% at the 12 mg dose level. This positions Orforglipron as a promising non-injectable option for Type 2 diabetes management.• FDA Approval of Generic Liraglutide (April 2025): The U.S. FDA approved a generic version of Victoza (liraglutide) for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, marking a milestone in improving treatment affordability and access to GLP-1 therapies.• In May, 2025, Novo Nordisk announced a collaboration and licensing agreement with U.S.-based biotech company Septerna, potentially worth up to $2.2 billion, to develop oral small molecule treatments for obesity, Type 2 Diabetes, and other cardiometabolic diseases.• In July 2024, Novo Nordisk announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the Biologics License Application for once-weekly basal insulin icodec, intended for the treatment of diabetes mellitus. Insulin icodec, marketed as Awiqli is already approved in the EU, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Switzerland for both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and in China specifically for type 2 diabetes.• In June 2024, Dexcom, Inc. announced a significant expansion in product accessibility for individuals with Type 2 diabetes (T2D) using basal insulin, as the company secured reimbursement in France for its Dexcom ONE sensor—benefiting around 100,000 patients with suboptimal glycemic control (HbA1c ≥ 8%) receiving fewer than three daily insulin injections.Trending Titles:

