Natural Remedies Introduces Ashwa.30, a Next-Gen Ashwagandha for Energy, Endurance and Stress Support

BANGALORE, India, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Remedies , a global leader in botanical branded ingredients, announces the launch of Ashwa.30 , a next-generation ashwagandha extract designed to improve energy, boost endurance, and support stress relief—all with a low daily dose of just 30 milligrams.

Ashwagandha is a well-known adaptogen, a class of herbs that helps the body respond better to stress. What makes Ashwa.30 unique is its dual-action approach: It’s standardized to contain more than 15% withanolides—compounds that help manage the body’s stress response—and 15% of a unique ATP-active fraction that supports energy production at the cellular level.

“Today’s consumers face constant physical and mental stress, and we saw an opportunity to develop a smarter, more targeted solution,” said Suresh Lakshmikanthan, Ph.D., chief business officer of Natural Remedies. “Ashwa.30 brings together decades of research on ashwagandha and pairs it with our proprietary extraction process to deliver tangible results at a much smaller dose.”

Ashwa.30 was developed using Natural Remedies’ proprietary Bioactive Optimization Technology (B.O.T), a process that combines traditional herbal knowledge with modern biology and data analysis to isolate the most effective parts of the plant. The result is an ingredient that works quickly and efficiently to help the body adapt to stress, while also supporting energy and endurance.





In clinical studies, Ashwa.30 helped reduce salivary cortisol—a common stress marker—by nearly 40% in just seven days. It also showed an eightfold improvement in endurance, measured by VO 2 max, a standard test for aerobic performance. Pre-clinical studies further confirmed improved physical performance and reduced fatigue by promoting aerobic energy production, which creates less lactic acid.





“Ashwa.30 is easy for formulators to use and delivers strong benefits that are backed by science,” said Lakshmikanthan. “It’s an ideal ingredient for anyone looking to support both mental and physical resilience in today’s high-stress environment.”

Natural Remedies partners directly with farmers through guaranteed buy-back programs, helping them grow ashwagandha using sustainable practices. The company is expanding this network to meet rising demand while supporting farming communities with fair pricing and long-term partnerships. Its ashwagandha extract is also 100% Fair Trade certified under ECOCERT’s Fair for Life program, recognizing ethical practices across the entire supply chain—from environmental care to community impact. Natural Remedies will debut Ashwa.30 ™ at Vitafoods Europe in Barcelona, Spain, May 20–22, at booth 4J8. To learn more, visit https://naturalremedieshumanhealth.com .

About Natural Remedies

With a history dating back to 1950, Natural Remedies is an internationally recognized botanical healthcare company focused on combining traditional herbal wisdom with modern science. The company develops clinically supported, high-quality botanical branded ingredients used in health and wellness products around the world. Its team of 45+ scientists has published more than 230 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and contributed to global standards in herbal medicine. Natural Remedies is committed to safety, sustainability, and innovation across its entire supply chain and all ingredients are certified kosher and halal.

Media Contact: Amy Summers 212-757-3419 | amy@pitchpublicitynyc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

