Canada’s Leading Home Inspection Firm, Carson Dunlop, Joins Hyyve’s Home Services Marketplace

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyyve, Canada’s first performance-based residential real estate marketplace - where qualified agents bid to represent home sellers and buyers - is proud to welcome Carson Dunlop, the nation’s most trusted home inspection company, to its growing Home Services Marketplace.

Built to reinvent how Canadians engage with residential real estate agents, Hyyve empowers sellers and buyers with greater choice, upfront cash, transparency, and control - while helping real estate agents maximize Return on Investment (ROI) by bidding directly on listings they wish to represent, rather than relying on low-conversion, spray-and-pray traditional advertising.

Through this new partnership, Hyyve users will soon be able to seamlessly book pre-listing and buyer home inspections from Carson Dunlop - integrated directly into the Hyyve platform as part of a streamlined, end-to-end real estate experience. The Carson Dunlop–Hyyve program is expected to launch in Q3 2025.

About Carson Dunlop

Founded in 1978, Carson Dunlop has conducted over 200,000 inspections and is renowned for its technical expertise, impartial assessments, and exceptional client service. The company also operates Canada’s premier Home Inspection Training Program, trusted by colleges and industry associations nationwide - making Carson Dunlop not just a service leader, but a recognized standard-setter in Canadian real estate.

Why Inspections Matter

Pre-listing inspections empower sellers to surface and address issues early - helping Hyyve agents bid more confidently on a seller’s business and increasing buyer trust. This often leads to faster, smoother transactions. For buyers, inspections provide essential peace of mind by revealing potential property risks before purchase. In both scenarios, Carson Dunlop delivers detailed, easy-to-understand reports that help all parties make informed decisions.

Delivering a Seamless, End-to-End Experience

The addition of Carson Dunlop advances Hyyve’s mission to simplify and modernize the residential real estate process - from agent selection to mortgages, legal closing, home insurance, renovations, and now, home inspections. With Carson Dunlop embedded into the platform, Hyyve users will be able to access gold-standard inspection services with just a few clicks.

“Partnering with Carson Dunlop enhances our ability to deliver a full-service, transparent real estate experience,” said Patrick Armstrong, CEO of Hyyve. “They’re the gold standard in home inspections and we’re thrilled to bring their trusted expertise to our users.”

“At Carson Dunlop, trust and clarity are at the core of every inspection we do,” said Karen Yolevski, CEO of Carson Dunlop. “We’re excited to join forces with Hyyve to make high-quality home inspections more accessible to Canadians, right at the moment they matter most. Together, we’re empowering smarter real estate decisions.”

