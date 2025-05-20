World’s Leading AI Minds Gather in Edmonton for Upper Bound May 20-23

Amii’s premier AI conference welcomes over 6000 global attendees and one Turing Laureate

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amii (Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute) is excited to open its doors to the fourth installment of Upper Bound, the premier AI conference, quickly becoming a marquee event for the global AI community. Thousands of world-leading AI researchers, business innovators, students and thought leaders will convene in Edmonton on May 20-23 to explore the latest AI insights, engage in critical discussions, and collaboratively shape a positive AI future.

This year, Upper Bound features speakers who are at the forefront of AI research, literacy and education, and business. Prominent speakers include:

Richard S. Sutton, Turing Laureate and Amii Chief Scientific Advisor and Fellow

John Carmack, Founder and CEO, Keen Technologies

Sabrina Geremia, VP & Country Manager, Google

Janak Alford, Deputy Minister of Technology & Innovation, Government of Alberta

Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology & Innovation, Government of Alberta

Elissa Strome, Executive Director, Canadian Institute of Advanced Research (CIFAR)

Amii is also proud to announce a special initiative with Google on Wednesday, May 21 at 9:15 am MTN. Livestream link available .

“Artificial Intelligence is rapidly becoming the most defining technology in our time with its rapid growth and adoption demonstrating transformative power across all aspects of our lives,” said Cam Linke, CEO of Amii. “We are immensely proud that Upper Bound has become the AI conference where researchers, policymakers, founders, and funders converge to forge a bright future for AI. This year, we are especially honoured to celebrate Rich Sutton's recent Turing Award, further solidifying Upper Bound's position as a world-leading AI event."



This year Upper Bound will explore a diverse array of program themes that are essential in today's AI-driven world. Attendees can expect deep dives into themes crucial for shaping the future of AI across various industries such as the Business of AI, AI for Critical Infrastructure, AI Literacy & Education, AI in Industrial Operations, AI-Powered Productivity, and more.

Upper Bound is proudly presented by Amii. A global leader in AI research and industry solutions, Amii is one of the three national AI Institutes and centres of excellence under the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy. Learn more at amii.ca.

About Amii

One of Canada’s three centres of AI excellence as part of the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, Amii is an Alberta-based non-profit institute that supports world-leading research in artificial intelligence and machine learning and translates scientific advancement into industry adoption. Amii grows AI capacity by advancing leading-edge research, delivering exceptional training offerings, and providing business advice to build in-house AI capabilities. For more information, visit: amii.ca.

