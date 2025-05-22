Global Automotive Grade Smart Cockpit System-On-Chip Soc Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Grade Smart Cockpit System-On-Chip Soc Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive grade smart cockpit system-on-chip SoC market has displayed substantial growth in recent years. Accounting for this progress, the market soared from the figure of $3.14 billion in 2024 to an impressive $3.55 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.1%. This notable rise is chiefly attributed to consumers' rising expectations, a surge in the number of connected cars, an increase in safety features, a strong demand for cutting-edge in-car infotainment and connectivity solutions, along with a shift towards a user-centric design.

Is the Automotive Grade Smart Cockpit System-On-Chip Soc Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Forecasting ahead, the automotive grade smart cockpit system-on-chip SoC market size is predicted to experience further momentum. As per estimates, this market will catapult to a significant $5.75 billion in 2029, expanding at a robust CAGR of 12.8%. Key movers of this considerable growth include the uptick of over the air updates, a regulatory push towards enhanced vehicle safety standards, an increase in self-driving and electrified cars, the expanding adoption of AI and ML in automotive applications, and a steady rise in demand for advanced driver assistance systems ADAS.

Who Are The Key Players In The Automotive Grade Smart Cockpit System-On-Chip Soc Market?

Key players within the automotive grade smart cockpit system-on-chip SoC market such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Continental AG, NVIDIA Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, MediaTek Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Infineon Technologies AG, and NXP Semiconductors, are all making significant strides. An area of notable focus amongst these industry leaders is the development of advanced AI-powered automotive systems-on-chip SoCs to support real-time data processing for infotainment and connectivity applications.



How Is The Automotive Grade Smart Cockpit System-On-Chip Soc Market Segmented?

Framing this market by segments, the automotive grade smart cockpit system-on-chip SoC market report offers a comprehensive break down:

1 By Product: Infoainment System-On-Chip SoC, Instrument Cluster System-On-Chip SoC, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ADAS System-On-Chip SoC, Other Products

2 By Technology: Three-Dimensional 3D Graphics, Artificial Intelligence, Voice Recognition, Connectivity, Other Technologies

3 By Application: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

Regarding the subsegments:

1 By Infotainment System-On-Chip SoC: Multimedia Processing SoC, Connectivity And Communication SoC, AI-Powered Voice Recognition SoC, Navigation And GPS SoC

2 By Instrument Cluster System-On-Chip SoC: Digital Dashboard SoC, Hybrid Cluster SoC, Real-Time Data Processing SoC, High-Resolution Display SoC

3 By Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ADAS System-On-Chip SoC: Vision Processing And Sensor Fusion SoC, AI-Based Object Detection And Recognition SoC, Radar And LiDAR Processing SoC, Autonomous Driving Assistance SoC

4 By Other Products: Electric Vehicle EV Smart Cockpit SoC, Augmented Reality AR Head-Up Display HUD SoC, Gesture Control And Haptics SoC, Cloud-Connected Telematics SoC

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Automotive Grade Smart Cockpit System-On-Chip Soc Market?

From a regional perspective, the Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant player in the automotive grade smart cockpit system-on-chip SoC market in 2024. This region is also expected to showcase the most substantial growth during the forecast period. Other significant regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



