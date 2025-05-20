PRECISION CLEANING MANUFACTURER JE CLEANTECH DELIVERS HEALTHY PERFORMANCE IN 2024

Increase in sales by S$1 million for precision cleaning systems and S$0.3 million for the provision of centralized dishwashing and ancillary services in Singapore

Overall gross profit margin yield higher compared to the corresponding year

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-headquartered, NASDAQ-listed precision cleaning and cleantech equipment manufacturer JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JCSE) (“JE Cleantech” or, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) has released its annual report for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 (“2024 financial year”), with revenue of S$19.3 million, net income of S$0.03 million and adjusted EBITDA of S$2.2 million.

The performance was recorded with higher sales in its sale of cleaning systems, alongside softer demand for its other cleaning systems and other equipment due to completion of projects, compared to the preceding financial year ended December 31, 2023 (“2023 financial year”) when the Group booked revenue of S$18.0 million, net income of S$0.5 million with adjusted EBITDA of S$1.8 million.

Commenting on JE Cleantech’s performance, Founder and CEO Ms. Hong Bee Yin said, “We remain committed to our pursuit of innovation, enhancing customer relationships, and leveraging the longstanding relationships we have with our customers to build traction for our products and services, as well as closely monitoring our cost dynamics, we aim to continue our trajectory of success.”

The Group’s sale of cleaning systems and other equipment business segment generated S$12.0 million in revenue in the 2024 financial year, compared to S$11.0 million in the 2023 financial year. The Group secured recurring orders worth over S$7.8 million for precision cleaning systems from an existing key customer in Singapore in 2024.

The Group’s centralized dishware washing and cleaning services segment recorded revenue of S$7.3 million, compared to S$7.0 million in the preceding financial year. The business activity was higher year-on-year.

The Group yielded gross profit and gross margin of S$5.2 million and 26.9%, taking into account the increase in sales of precision cleaning systems and other cleaning systems and other equipment, at higher margins. This compares with S$4.4 million and 24.2% in the 2023 financial year.

About JE Cleantech Holdings Limited

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is based in Singapore and is principally engaged in (i) the sale of precision cleaning systems and other equipment; and (ii) the provision of centralized dishwashing and ancillary services. Through its subsidiary, JCS-Echigo Pte Ltd, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications primarily to customers in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning systems are mainly designed for precision cleaning, with features such as particle filtration, ultrasonic or megasonic rinses with a wide range of frequencies, high pressure drying technology, high flow rate spray, and deionized water rinses, which are designed for effective removal of contaminants and to minimize particle generation and entrapment. The Company also provides centralized dishwashing services through its subsidiary, Hygieia Warewashing Pte Ltd, since 2013 and general cleaning services since 2015, both mainly for food and beverage establishments in Singapore. The Company is listed on NASDAQ since 2022. For more information about JE Cleantech, please visit: www.jecleantech.sg .

