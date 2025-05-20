Spectral AI Research Partner Using DeepView System Wins Best Research Project at the 2025 Education Awards

DALLAS, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), a leading developer of the AI-driven DeepView® System, which uses multi-spectral imaging and AI algorithms to predict burn healing potential today announced that its research partners, RCSI Skin Wounds and Trauma (SWaT) Research Center and RCSI Connolly Hospital , have been awarded Best Research Project at the 2025 Education Awards utilizing the DeepView System for their Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs) project.

The Education Awards recognize, encourage and celebrate excellence in third-level education across Ireland, including both state-funded and private institutions. The awards are part of the BusinessRiver network, which connects more than 12,000 senior professionals through more than 30 award programs spanning a range of industries.

“This project highlights the innovative integration of real-time multispectral imaging with AI-driven analytics to guide faster and more effective evaluation and potential treatment strategies for diabetic foot ulcers. In working with our DeepView System, this award celebrates a remarkable cross-disciplinary research effort that brings together clinical, academic, and industry expertise,” said Michael DiMaio, Chairman of the Board. “This project was awarded the Best Research Project as it features an innovative use of AI and imaging for real-time wound assessment, showcasing the cutting-edge technology of the DeepView System in the pursuit of improved patient outcomes.”

“This award-winning research by our partners at RCSI is a significant milestone in validating the clinical value of our DeepView® System,” said Jeremiah Sparks, Chief Commercialization Officer of Spectral AI. “The real-world data generated in Ireland is not only expanding the clinical evidence base for DeepView but also helping shape our strategy for commercialization. These findings position us strongly as we prepare to bring DeepView to broader markets.”

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView® System. The DeepView® System is being developed as a predictive device to offer clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a burn wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of exceeding the current standard of care in the future, the DeepView® System is expected to provide fast and accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about the DeepView® System, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

