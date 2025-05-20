8 Rivers Partners with Navajo Transitional Energy Company on Feasibility Study to Develop a Gigawatt of Decarbonized Coal Power

The proposed project will bolster energy security and economic prosperity for the local community and serve as a key example of U.S. energy dominance.

DURHAM, N.C., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8 Rivers Capital, LLC, (8 Rivers) a world-leading decarbonization technology developer, in collaboration with Siemens Energy, has contracted with the Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) to conduct a technical feasibility study for a proposed power plant project at a site co-located with an existing NTEC coal mine, either at the Navajo Mine located on the Navajo Nation or at a Powder River Basin location. The project would leverage 8 Rivers’ proprietary Allam-Fetvedt Cycle (AFC) power cycle technology and direct-fired supercritical CO 2 turbines it is developing with Siemens Energy to deliver ultra-low-carbon coal power production with inherent carbon capture. AFC eliminates air emissions with the only byproducts being liquid water and pipeline-ready CO 2 .

Under this agreement, the AFC would be deployed in stages to provide power for up to 1000 megawatts of equivalent generation at an NTEC site utilizing NTEC coal. Once operational, the project will deliver an estimated one gigawatt of reliable, dispatchable base-load power while capturing ~8 million tons of CO 2 per year. The Navajo Mine site offers the benefits of being strategically placed near existing transmission infrastructure and NTEC’s Navajo Park Electrical Switching Station (NEPSS), which would eliminate the historic interconnection backlogs energy projects face across the U.S. This project supports NTEC’s goal of deploying clean energy generation that maintains and grows the Navajo Nation’s skilled workforce, maximizes the benefits of its natural resources, and provides reliable, affordable zero-emissions power to the region.

This agreement represents an extension of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NTEC and 8 Rivers that was signed in 2024. Under that agreement, the two Companies announced intentions to jointly seek opportunities to develop and market new decarbonized power production projects using AFC technology that can be used as an anchor for further business development opportunities.

“Pragmatic, scalable, ultra-low-carbon technologies will foster continued economic prosperity, clean air, and energy security for communities like the Navajo Nation and others across New Mexico and the Powder River Basin,” said Damian Beauchamp, CEO of 8 Rivers. “We’re incredibly proud to be working with NTEC and our partners at Siemens Energy on this project, which we truly believe is a testament to the region and community’s rich energy production history and a strategic investment into its long-term energy independence.”

NTEC will provide the fuel and operate the site while 8 Rivers and Siemens Energy will provide technological and development support. Under the terms of the study, 8 Rivers and NTEC will also pursue a techno-economic evaluation of the project’s CO 2 transportation and storage options, including enhanced oil recovery and/or permanent geologic storage.

NTEC was formed by the Navajo Nation to establish energy independence and build its economy for future generations. The 2013 Navajo Nation Energy Policy states that, “Diverse revenue streams from a balanced portfolio of energy extraction, generation and transmission will provide the Diné with economic stability, career opportunities and business opportunities.” This project’s engineering, construction, and ongoing operations will support this mission with the creation of hundreds of new jobs and provide new sources of revenue for the Navajo Nation while mitigating carbon emissions. In addition, the project will provide the region with access to more abundant secure, reliable, and affordable energy.

“In accordance with the 2013 Navajo Nation Energy Policy, NTEC is committed to the continued operation of Four Corners Power Plant and Navajo Mine in order to preserve their irreplaceable economic contributions to the Navajo Nation,” said Vern Lund, Chief Executive Officer for NTEC “As we continue to evaluate all options that make this possible, we believe that 8 Rivers’ AFC technology would an ideal solution to compliment the continued operations of Four Corners Power Plant in securing the long-term economic stability and growth of the Navajo Nation, while eliminating carbon emissions. We are excited to work with 8 Rivers on this feasibility study to examine the costs and benefits of AFC technology on a new plant.”

Once operational, the power generated at the proposed project would have the potential to be dispatched to meet local and regional energy demand, particularly for fast-growing applications like data centers and artificial intelligence. This partnership comes at a time when the Trump Administration is promoting increased investment into data center infrastructure and bolstering domestic clean coal production. New Mexico is also prioritizing the deployment of renewable energy assets, with the state’s Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) setting a goal for utilities to provide 50% renewable energy by 2030 and a goal of 80% by 2040. As more intermittent resources come online, firm, reliable, ultra-low-carbon power generation assets like the AFC will be called upon to balance demand.

About 8 Rivers Capital, LLC

8 Rivers is a Durham, North Carolina–based climate technology company leading the energy industry towards achieving net zero. Founded in 2008, 8 Rivers is pioneering the clean energy and climate future through the invention and commercialization of infrastructure-scale technologies and projects that enable the global energy transition. The 8 Rivers technology portfolio includes cleantech innovations such as 8RH2, an ultra-low-carbon hydrogen production technology, the Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a transformative low-carbon power cycle, and Calcite, a hyper-efficient direct air capture process. Learn more at www.8Rivers.com.

About NTEC

Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) is a world-class, diversified energy company with a unique purpose and vision. Established by the Navajo Nation to exercise sovereignty over its abundant natural resources, NTEC has grown rapidly and now has a sizeable and successful portfolio of mining, energy generation, and helium assets. NTEC is committed to achieving multi-generational, clean energy solutions that ensure the continued prosperity of the Navajo Nation while providing essential power to the entire Southwest and beyond.

For more information, visit www.navenergy.com.

