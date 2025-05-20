Employ Appoints Suzanne Tran as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Growth and Market Impact

Seasoned marketing leader brings over two decades of B2B and HR Tech experience to drive demand, elevate brand expansion and solidify market leadership

DENVER, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employ Inc. , the market-leading intelligent hiring suite powered by AI, announced today the appointment of Suzanne Tran as Chief Marketing Officer. Tran will be responsible for building and scaling Employ’s go-to-market strategy, elevating its brand strategy and driving more inbound growth. As a member of the Employ Executive Leadership Team, Tran will report to CEO Steve Cox.

“Suzanne brings a powerful combination of fresh perspective, deep HR Tech expertise and the operational rigor we need to scale,” said Steve Cox, CEO at Employ. “The addition of Suzanne comes at a defining moment of innovation at Employ, as we accelerate product development, drive demand and move with greater speed. I’m confident Suzanne will help drive us into our next chapter and strengthen our position as a market leader.”

Before joining Employ, Tran held leadership roles at Zip, Care.com, DoorDash and LinkedIn, where she built B2B marketing functions and led high-performing teams across growth, brand and customer marketing. She brings expertise in performance marketing, which includes website conversion, paid media, lifecycle and event marketing, as well as brand awareness and consumer insights, driving measurable impact across both product-led and sales-led growth models.

Tran brings a diverse background and a proven track record of driving results through cross-functional collaboration and strategic leadership. At Employ, she will play a key role in accelerating growth, amplifying brand impact, and delivering measurable performance across marketing and go-to-market initiatives.

“I’m thrilled to join Employ at such a pivotal moment,” said Suzanne Tran, Chief Marketing Officer at Employ. “What drew me in was the passion of the team and the unwavering commitment to innovation and customer success. Employ is redefining the hiring space with flexible, AI-powered solutions that empower recruiters, enhance candidate experiences, and are tailored to meet the unique needs of every organization.”

Tran continued, “What excites me most is the opportunity to help shape Employ’s next chapter alongside such a talented team—creating meaningful connections, delivering impact at scale and elevating a brand to reflect the depth of who we are, what we offer and why leading organizations choose us to power their hiring success.”

As hiring evolves, Employ is doubling down on people-first, industry-leading AI-powered solutions that give customers a competitive edge—without sacrificing the personal touch that defines great hiring. This announcement follows Employ’s recent acquisition of interview intelligence platform, Pillar, and its new collaboration with IBM to build with watsonx—both of which will support continued momentum as Employ introduces new strategies and partnerships in the near term that will define the future of great hiring.

To learn more about Employ, visit www.employinc.com .

About Employ

Employ delivers people-first recruiting solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. From startups to Fortune 100 organizations, Employ meets companies where they are—offering tailored solutions that support everything from foundational hiring to advanced talent acquisition strategies.

Employ is the only organization to offer companies choice in their hiring technology, providing three unique ATS platforms (JazzHR, Lever and Jobvite) and AI Companions that work alongside you in your hiring journey. Our intelligent hiring suite is trusted by more than 23,000 customers, including Spotify, Eventbrite, Logitech and Shutterfly. For more information, visit www.employinc.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92fa6ddf-ab97-44f2-9541-74e36f364221

Media Contact: Kalyn Stebbins 317-440-8425 Kalyn.stebbins@employinc.com

Suzanne Tran CMO, Employ

