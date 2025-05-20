Devereux Georgia expands foster care services to Savannah

Nonprofit to provide critical support for foster youth and families in the coastal Savannah region

KENNESAW, Ga., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Georgia today announced it is now serving the Savannah, Georgia, foster care community, expanding its reach to provide critical care, support and stability for youth and families in need.

For more than 25 years, Devereux Georgia has operated a successful foster care program and foster parent network within the metro Atlanta region. Partnering with the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS), Devereux Georgia will expand its efforts in Savannah, offering foster families and staff from existing, local programs the opportunity to join the organization. As a result, 60 youth, 28 families and 6 employees are in the process of transitioning to Devereux’s system of care.

The nonprofit is working closely with the Georgia DHS to ensure a safe, supportive and seamless transition for all involved.

“At Devereux, we believe every child deserves a loving and nurturing family – and a positive home environment – to help them thrive,” said Devereux Vice President of Operations Gwen Skinner, Ed.S., LMFT. “Our commitment to the youth and families we serve is at the heart of everything we do. We are thrilled to expand our foster care services to the coastal Savannah region, offering foster families the support they need, and providing children the opportunity to fulfill their unique potential and build a brighter future.”

As part of its continued growth, Devereux Georgia is establishing office space in Savannah to further support its expanded operations and strengthen its presence in the region.

Supporting youth, making a difference

Devereux Georgia provides foster care services for children, from birth to age 21, in both the metro Atlanta and Savannah regions. Utilizing a family-based treatment model, its program is dedicated to supporting individuals in need of temporary placement, as well as those with specialized medical, psychological, social and emotional needs.

Through this expansion, Devereux Georgia is seeking foster parents in the Savannah region who reflect its diverse client population. The nonprofit welcomes single, partnered, married and cohabitating individuals to become foster parents. Devereux Georgia’s foster parents:

Make a positive impact in a child’s life

Achieve personal satisfaction and fulfillment

Receive a tax-free reimbursement

Have access to 24/7 consultation/support from Devereux’s highly trained staff

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, or want to learn more, call (770) 738-2618, or email fostercare@devereux.org.

About Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Georgia

For more than 50 years, Devereux Georgia has provided hope and healing for children, adolescents and young adults with emotional, behavioral and cognitive differences. Established in Cobb County in 1973, at the invitation of then-Governor Jimmy Carter, Devereux Georgia provides individualized services and supports to meet the needs of every child in its care. We use individual, group and family therapy, coupled with a fully accredited school, to develop a safe, therapeutic and welcoming community where children can grow, develop and thrive. Our goals are simple and unyielding: We help children lead happy, meaningful and socially-connected lives in their homes, schools and communities. Learn more: www.devereuxga.org.

About Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit organizations, providing services, insight and leadership in the evolving field of behavioral healthcare. Founded in 1912, Devereux operates a comprehensive national network of clinical, therapeutic, educational and employment programs that positively impact the lives of thousands of children, adults – and their families – every year. The organization’s unique approach combines evidence-based interventions with compassionate family engagement. With more than 6,000 employees working in programs across the country, Devereux is a trusted partner for families, schools and communities, serving many of our country’s populations in the areas of autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, specialty mental health, education and foster care. For more than a century, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health has been guided by a simple and enduring mission: To change lives by unlocking and nurturing human potential for people living with emotional, behavioral and cognitive differences. Learn more: www.devereux.org.

Contact: Gwen Skinner

(770) 738-2636

gwen.skinner@devereux.org

