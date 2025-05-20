Submit Release
Absci to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing breakthrough therapeutics with generative design, today announced the company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences.

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)
    Presentation on Thursday, June 5 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time
  • Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)
    Presentation on Monday, June 9 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:40 a.m. Pacific Time
  • TD Cowen 4th Annual Tools/Dx Revolution (Dana Point, CA)
    June 22-25; Interested parties may contact their TD Cowen representative to request details for this live event
  • Morgan Stanley 4th Annual Life Sciences Data and AI Conference (New York, NY)
    June 24; Interested parties may contact their Morgan Stanley representative to request details for this live event

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the Jefferies Conference and Goldman Sachs Conference presentations on the company’s investor relations website at: investors.absci.com.

About Absci

Absci is advancing the future of drug discovery with generative design to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation™ platform combines cutting-edge AI models with a synthetic biology data engine, enabling the rapid design of innovative therapeutics that address challenging therapeutic targets. Absci’s approach leverages a continuous feedback loop between advanced AI algorithms and wet lab validation. Each cycle refines our data and strengthens our models, facilitating rapid innovation and enhancing the precision of our therapeutic designs. Alongside collaborations with top pharmaceutical, biotech, tech, and academic leaders, Absci is advancing its own pipeline of AI designed therapeutics. These include ABS-101, a potentially best-in-class antibody to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), as well as other indications, and ABS-201, a groundbreaking innovation in hair regrowth with the potential to redefine treatment possibilities for androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male and female pattern baldness. Absci is headquartered in Vancouver, WA, with an AI Research Lab in New York City, and Innovation Center in Switzerland. Learn more at www.absci.com or follow us on LinkedIn (@absci), X (@Abscibio) and YouTube.

Investor Contact
Alex Khan
VP, Finance & Investor Relations
investors@absci.com

Media Contact
press@absci.com


You just read:

