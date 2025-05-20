Esperion to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that the company will be participating in the following webcasted investor events during the month of June, which can be found on our investor relations website .

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on June 4, 2025, at 1:25 p.m. ET.

Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on June 9, 2025, at 10:40 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts can be accessed on the investor and media section of the Esperion website . Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing new medicines to market that address unmet needs of patients and healthcare professionals. The Company developed and is commercializing the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for patients who are at risk for cardiovascular disease and are struggling with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). These medications are supported by the nearly 14,000 patient CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial. Esperion continues to build on its success with its next generation program which is focused on developing ATP citrate lyase inhibitors (ACLYi). New insights into the structure and function of ACLYi fully enables rational drug design and the opportunity to develop highly potent and specific inhibitors with allosteric mechanisms.

Esperion continues to evolve into a leading global biopharmaceutical company through commercial execution, international partnerships and collaborations and advancement of its pre-clinical pipeline. For more information, visit esperion.com and follow Esperion on LinkedIn and X .

Esperion Contact Information:

Investors:

Alina Venezia

investorrelations@esperion.com

(734) 887-3903

Media:

Tiffany Aldrich

corporateteam@esperion.com

(616) 443-8438

