Former CIA Insider Reveals the Real State of the Union: “America Is Not Broke”

$150 trillion in untapped national wealth could rewrite the economic future for millions, says White House advisor

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While political leaders continue to sound the alarm over rising debt ceilings and entitlement shortfalls, one former government advisor says the truth is being deliberately buried.

“America is anything BUT broke,” says Jim Rickards, former CIA and White House advisor. “There’s a side to this story you’ve never heard before”

Rickards claims that for over a century, the U.S. government has quietly sat on what he calls a “national inheritance” now valued at $150 trillion—enough, he says, to “pay off the national debt four times over”

A Hidden Fortune, Sealed for Over a Century

According to Rickards, this untapped wealth has its roots in Title 30 of the U.S. Code, quietly amended by Congress in the 1800s. The change, he says, created what he refers to as a kind of “national trust”—but one that has remained inaccessible to the public for generations.

“The estimated size of this fund has grown and grown… to the point where its raw value sits near $150 trillion and counting”

“If you divide this figure by the number of households in America, each family would get a check for $1.1 million”

Rickards admits this isn’t a traditional trust fund or cash stockpile—but rather something even more substantial: a vast inventory of natural resources and mineral wealth, hidden beneath federally controlled land.

Buried Beneath Our Feet—And Buried in Bureaucracy

For decades, this wealth was effectively blocked by federal agencies using the Chevron Doctrine, a judicial principle that allowed unelected regulators to stall resource access.

“They tied us down with reams of regulation,” Rickards says. “They hollowed out our economy”

“We have massive mineral wealth here… but the government got in the way”

A turning point came recently when the Supreme Court—under a Trump-appointed majority—overturned the Chevron Doctrine, transferring decision-making power away from regulators and back toward the courts.

“For the first time in half a century—we can go get them!” Rickards says. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime”

A Way Forward—Without Handouts or Debt

Rickards is quick to point out that this isn’t about stimulus checks or redistributing taxpayer money.

“This ‘trust fund’ is not a pile of money to be equally distributed to all citizens. And it’s not part of a government program or handout,” he explains

Instead, it’s a way to shift the country’s trajectory—by removing bureaucratic barriers and giving Americans a clear path to access what he says is rightfully theirs.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. In his five-decade career, he helped craft the 1970s Petrodollar Accord, advised the Reagan administration, and testified before Congress prior to the 2008 financial crisis.

He’s the author of several New York Times bestsellers and currently serves as the publisher of Strategic Intelligence, where he decodes the geopolitical forces shaping America’s future.

Media Contact:

Derek Warren

Public Relations Manager

Paradigm Press Group

Email: dwarren@paradigmpressgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.