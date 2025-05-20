APEGA Science Olympics Coming to the WinSport Centre Saturday, May 24

Media Advisory - For Immediate Release

Edmonton, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to join students in grades 1–12 from Calgary and surrounding areas as they compete in the 2025 APEGA Science Olympics on Saturday, May 24. This science-packed event offers students the opportunity to put their creativity and problem solving to the test, turning everyday objects into engineering marvels and solving geoscience mysteries.



There will be a variety of photo and video opportunities with students as they complete various challenges.

The details for the event are as follows:

When: Saturday, May 24, 2025

9:15 a.m. Opening Remarks

9:30 a.m. Divisions 1 & 2 Challenges Begin

12:00 p.m. Morning Awards Ceremony

1:15 p.m. Afternoon Remarks and Divisions 3 & 4 Challenges Begin

5:15 p.m. Afternoon Awards Ceremony

Where: WinSport Event Centre

88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary

WinSport Arenas Building



Notes: Media are recommended to attend late morning or early afternoon, on either side of lunch. Please reach out to media@apega.ca if interested in coordinating with a spokesperson.

ABOUT APEGA

APEGA is the regulator of engineering and geoscience in Alberta, safeguarding the public by enforcing professional and ethical standards. Our licensed professionals and permit-holding companies sustain a century-long legacy of innovation and economic growth in our province, inspiring the next generation of engineers and geoscientists.

Andrew MacKendrick The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) 825-966-5815 andrew.mackendrick@apega.ca

