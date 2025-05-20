Global Pet Foods Celebrates National Pet Month with Pawsitively Canadian Campaign

Largest privately-owned Canadian pet specialty retailer shines a spotlight on Canadian brands

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For nearly 50 years, Global Pet Foods, the largest 100% Canadian privately-owned pet specialty retailer, has been guiding pet parents through every stage of their pet journey. This May, during National Pet Month, the Canadian owned-and-operated retailer is celebrating its national pride and commitment to pet health with its “Pawsitively Canadian" campaign. The campaign honours Canadian-made products and the community of pet owners who have trusted the brand since 1976.

“Global Pet Foods understands the value and positivity pets bring to our lives and we are built on the principle of holistic wellness and putting pets’ health first,” says Laura Fowler, Director Operations & Marketing, Global Pet Foods. “The Pawsitively Canadian campaign is about supporting the great Canadian brands our customers trust and the Canadian-made products we’ve been supporting for almost half a century. To further support Canadian businesses, our advertising campaign is running exclusively on Canadian media platforms.”

Embodying Canadian Pride

Global Pet Foods believes in prioritizing pets’ minds, bodies and souls, and has a carefully curated selection of quality health-focused Canadian products. Longtime Global Pet Foods customer and lead singer of the JUNO-winning and Grammy-nominated band Glass Tiger, Alan Frew, recently released a single which embodies Canadian patriotism. The song, Free to Be Strong and Free (Canada’s Song) is a tribute to the country’s freedom and beauty, and is featured in the Pawsitively Canadian Campaign.

“As a longtime customer of Global Pet Foods and supporter of Canadian-made pet brands, I’m a believer that commitment to community is what builds a strong foundation and a great nation,” says Alan Frew, JUNO-winning recording artist and Global Pet Foods Brand Advocate. “Global Pet Foods is deeply connected to its community of prideful pet owners, and we should all support Canadian businesses where we can.”

Pawsitively Supporting Canadian Businesses

National Pet Month is a chance to bring Canadian pet owners together to recognize the benefits of pets, promote responsible pet ownership and raise awareness about pet health and wellness. The Pawsitively Canadian campaign reinforces Global Pet Foods' deep-rooted commitment to supporting Canadian-made pet products and businesses and highlights its continued support of Canadian entrepreneurs in local communities. As Global Pet Foods approaches its 50th anniversary in 2026, the Canadian pet speciality retailer remains dedicated to supporting local businesses and being Canada’s most trusted pet experts.

ABOUT GLOBAL PET FOODS

Founded in 1976 and committed to helping Canada's pets thrive, Global Pet Foods serves as Canada's Pet Wellness destination and is the nation's largest 100% Canadian, privately-owned pet specialty retailer. The strength of Global Pet Foods lies in its nationwide network of stores deeply rooted in their local communities, operated predominantly by dedicated franchisees. Each store is deeply invested in its community, offering a curated selection of natural and wholesome pet foods, treats, supplements, toys, and accessories, alongside passionate advice from knowledgeable staff. This commitment to community is exemplified by the annual Show Us Your Heart fundraiser; initiated in 2008 and driven by the generosity of local stores and customers, it has raised over $3.1 million to support vital local animal shelters and pet rescue organizations nationwide. Learn more at globalpetfoods.com.

