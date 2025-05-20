REPEAT: Rocket Doctor Partners with Melanoma Canada to Expand Access to Follow-Up Care for At-Risk Patients

‎ New collaboration will connect patients flagged during mobile skin cancer screenings with Rocket Doctor physicians across Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia

●Rocket Doctor has partnered with Melanoma Canada to provide timely follow-up care for patients identified as at-risk during mobile skin cancer screenings.



‎●Patients without a family doctor will be directly referred to physicians on Rocket Doctor through a streamlined digital intake process.



‎●The Mole Mobile campaign travels across Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, providing free screenings in both remote and urban communities.



‎● Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Canada, with 1 in 3 cancer diagnoses being skin-related — more than breast, prostate, lung, and colon cancers combined.



‎● 22 Canadians are diagnosed with melanoma every day, and 3 Canadians die daily from this serious form of skin cancer.



‎●The partnership is expected to increase patient visits on Rocket Doctor’s platform, improving access to care and continuity for at-risk individuals.

Toronto, ON, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Treatment”) is proud to announce that its virtual care subsidiary, Rocket Doctor Inc., has partnered with Melanoma Canada to help bridge the care gap for individuals identified as at-risk for melanoma and other skin cancers during mobile screening events across the country.

Melanoma Canada’s Mole Mobile units, Canada’s first mobile skin cancer screening clinics, presented by Neutrogena®, a Kenvue brand travel across Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, offering free skin checks from certified dermatologists in both remote and urban communities. Through this partnership, Rocket Doctor will provide patients who do not have a family physician with timely access to follow-up appointments via its virtual care platform.

“Too many Canadians are going without the care they need simply because they don’t have a family doctor,” said Dr. William Cherniak, Founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor. “By partnering with Melanoma Canada, we’re making it easier for patients identified during these critical screenings to get connected to a physician quickly, ensuring no one falls through the cracks.”

Dermatologists working in the Mole Mobile units will complete an on-site risk assessment and referral form for patients who require follow-up. These forms can then be uploaded directly to Rocket Doctor’s intake system, enabling efficient, streamlined review and timely access to appropriate care.

The need for follow-up care has never been more urgent. Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Canada, more prevalent than breast, prostate, lung, and colon cancers combined. One in every three cancers diagnosed in Canada is a skin cancer, and the incidence of melanoma, the deadliest form, continues to rise. Every day, 22 Canadians are diagnosed with melanoma, and 3 die from it.

“With one in three cancers diagnosed in Canada being skin cancer, access to timely follow-up care is crucial,” said Falyn Katz, CEO of Melanoma Canada. “Our partnership with Rocket Doctor ensures that individuals flagged during our screenings, many of whom don’t have a family doctor, can seamlessly transition from screening to care. It’s a powerful step forward in improving outcomes for patients who might otherwise be left waiting.”

The initiative is expected to increase patient traffic across Rocket Doctor’s platform during Mole Mobile’s national tour, while reinforcing Rocket Doctor’s mission to improve equitable access to physician-led care. As part of the collaboration, Rocket Doctor’s logo will also appear on Mole Mobile vans and campaign materials, which collectively generate millions of impressions throughout the tour. The term of this Agreement is 12 months commencing February 3, 2025, and will automatically renew for successive 12-month periods unless either party provides at least 30 days’ written notice of termination prior to the renewal date.

Initial events will kick off in Toronto and Edmonton this spring, with additional stops planned through October 2025.

About Rocket Doctor Inc.

Rocket Doctor is a technology-driven digital health platform and marketplace that empowers doctors to build and manage their own virtual or hybrid practices. Its proprietary software and AI-powered tools enable providers to deliver high-quality care remotely, with a focus on reaching underserved and remote communities across North America. By removing barriers to care and restoring physician autonomy, Rocket Doctor is redefining what modern healthcare looks like.

Visit www.rocketdoctor.ca or contact media@rocketdoctor.io.

About Melanoma Canada

Melanoma Canada is a national organization dedicated to raising awareness, advancing prevention, and supporting patients affected by melanoma and skin cancer. Through programs like the Mole Mobile, Canada’s first mobile skin cancer screening initiative, Melanoma Canada brings early detection, education, and hope to communities across the country. In partnership with Canadian dermatologists, the Mole Mobile has screened thousands of individuals and identified hundreds of potential skin cancers.

Learn more at www.melanomanetwork.ca .

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI (artificial intelligence) and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment.com AI has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine — the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than 10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), imaging and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses or pharmacists) reduce their administrative burden; creates more time for needed face-to-face patient appointments; and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment.com AI’s GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities.

Learn more at www.treatment.com or contact info@treatment.com .

