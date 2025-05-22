The Crowdfunding Market In 2025: Plant-Based Market With La Vie's Vegan Ham Campaign Attracts High-Profile Investors

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What were the root drivers and what does the future hold for this paradigm-shifting vehicle of funding?

Closer look reveals an exponential growth of the crowdfunding market in recent years. The sector notably expanded from $17.72 billion in 2024 to an estimated $20.46 billion in 2025, showcasing a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.5%. This impressive surge during the historic period finds its roots in start-up and small business funding needs, access to global capital, robust support for creative projects, crowdfunding for social causes and regulatory environment and frameworks.

Gazing ahead, the future looks promising for the crowdfunding market. Projections show a steep ascent from the present to approximately $38.71 billion in 2029, nurturing an exceptional compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.3%. This burgeoning growth in the forecast period is largely attributable to the diversification of crowdfunding models, a surge in real estate crowdfunding, increased adoption by established businesses, innovative technological integration and platforms, along with global expansion of the crowdfunding ecosystem. Several emerging trends are expected during this forecast period including the rise of cross-border crowdfunding campaigns, the introduction of non-fungible tokens NFTs in crowdfunding, the uptick of community-powered crowdfunding, the use of smart contracts for seamless crowdfunding execution, and an increase in crowdfunding for real estate projects.

Another key growth driver is the increasing use of social media platforms which will give a significant boost to the crowdfunding market. Social media platforms offer a myriad of services to the general public for communication, speech, news, and content dissemination, usually in varied formats like messages, videos, pictures, or sound files. As a tool, social media not only promotes and publicizes crowdfunding initiatives but also aids in raising funds for crowdfunding campaigns using an internet platform. Consequently, as social media usage increases, the demand for crowdfunding concurrently ascends.

Who Are The Key Players In The Crowdfunding Market?

Prominent industry players leading the crowdfunding market include LendingClub Corporation, GoGetFunding Inc., Thunder Funding, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Public Good Inc., StartEngine Inc., AngelList LLC, Wefunder Inc., Crowdfunder, Kiva, Fundable, Crowdcube Limited, Kickstarter PBC, Ulule, SeedInvest Technology LLC, Owners Circle, Realcrowd Inc., Pozible Pty Ltd, CircleUp, Mightycause, Fundly, Patreon Inc., DuckDAO, Funderbeam Inc., MintMe, Gronns Protocol, Prosper Funding LLC, RocketHub, Fundrise LLC, RealtyMogul LLC.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Crowdfunding Market?

Adding to the intrigue, several major companies in the crowdfunding market are shifting their gaze towards developing new innovation products. For instance, these firms are developing crowdfunding campaigns specifically to fund their fight against battery fires.

How Is The Crowdfunding Market Segmented?

The crowdfunding market explored in this report is segmented into:

By Type:

- Equity-Based Crowdfunding

- Debt-Based Crowdfunding

- Others Types

By Platform Type:

- Open Service Platform

- Managed Service Platform

By Application:

- Food And Beverage

- Technology

- Media

- Real Estate

- Healthcare

- Others Applications

Subsegments:

Equity-Based Crowdfunding into

- Startup Equity Crowdfunding

- Real Estate Equity Crowdfunding

- Venture Equity Crowdfunding

Debt-Based Crowdfunding further includes

- Peer-To-Peer P2P Lending

- Invoice Financing

- Real Estate Debt Crowdfunding

Other Types generally involve

- Reward-Based Crowdfunding

- Donation-Based Crowdfunding

- Hybrid Crowdfunding.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Crowdfunding Market?

Regional Insights indicate North America as the largest region in the crowdfunding market in 2024, however, the baton of the fastest-growing region in the global crowdfunding market during the forecast period is anticipated to be passed to Asia-Pacific.

