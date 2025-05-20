Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,463 in the last 365 days.

PDD Holdings to Report First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results on May 27, 2025

DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM ET on May 27, 2025 (12:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM HKT on the same day).

The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

About PDD Holdings:
PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.


For investor and media inquiries, please contact us at:
investor@pddholdings.com
media@pddholdings.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PDD Holdings to Report First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results on May 27, 2025

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more