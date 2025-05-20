Arctic Wolf 2025 Trends Report Reveals AI is Now the Leading Cybersecurity Concern for Security and IT Leaders

AI surpasses ransomware as the top concern, as organizations navigate the double-edged sword of innovation and risk.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today published findings from its State of Cybersecurity: 2025 Trends Report, offering insights from a global survey of more than 1,200 senior IT and cybersecurity decision-makers across 15 countries. Conducted by Sapio Research, the report captures the realities, risks, and readiness strategies shaping the modern security landscape.

The research reveals a shifting risk environment, with artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models (LLMs) emerging as the top concern for security leaders. For the first time, AI, including tools such as LLMs, has overtaken ransomware as the most pressing issue. While organizations are making substantial cybersecurity investments, the report also highlights persistent challenges including limited visibility, outdated incident response plans, and budget pressures.

Key findings from the report include:

AI Surpasses Ransomware as the Top Concern: 29% of security leaders cited AI, LLMs, and privacy issues as their number one concern, surpassing ransomware, malware, and data extortion (21%).

29% of security leaders cited AI, LLMs, and privacy issues as their number one concern, surpassing ransomware, malware, and data extortion (21%). Breaches are Common and Transparency is Improving: 52% of respondents confirmed a breach in the past year (up from 48%), with 97% of known breaches disclosed. This indicates progress in regulatory compliance and incident transparency.

52% of respondents confirmed a breach in the past year (up from 48%), with 97% of known breaches disclosed. This indicates progress in regulatory compliance and incident transparency. Significant Attacks Remain Widespread: 70% of organizations experienced at least one significant cyber attack in 2024, with malware and business email compromise being the most common.

70% of organizations experienced at least one significant cyber attack in 2024, with malware and business email compromise being the most common. Professional Ransomware Negotiators Reduce Payouts: Among those hit by ransomware, 76% paid. Of those, 90% engaged a professional negotiator, which led to reduced payments in more than half of the cases.

Among those hit by ransomware, 76% paid. Of those, 90% engaged a professional negotiator, which led to reduced payments in more than half of the cases. Endpoint Tools Are Widely Deployed but Visibility Lags: While 84% use next-generation endpoint security solutions, only 40% say they have 100% coverage and expect to maintain it.



“Arctic Wolf’s 2025 Trends Report offers a telling snapshot of how security leaders are thinking,” said Dan Schiappa, president, Technology and Services, Arctic Wolf. “AI’s rapid emergence is creating new uncertainty, not only in how attackers operate but also in how defenders must respond. At the same time, ransomware remains a persistent and costly threat. As organizations race to implement AI-powered tools, it is critical they also do not lose sight of core security fundamentals like patching vulnerabilities, implementing detection and response, and maintaining a current incident response plan.”

For additional insights from Arctic Wolf’s State of Cybersecurity: 2025 Trends Report, visit https://arcticwolf.com/

Additional Resources:

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, delivering the first cloud-native security operations platform to end cyber risk. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform operates at a massive scale and combines the power of artificial intelligence with world-class security experts to provide 24×7 monitoring, detection, response, and risk management. We make security work!

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

Press Contact:

Lauren Back

PR@arcticwolf.com

© 2025 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Aurora, Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.