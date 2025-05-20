Plug Power’s GenEco Electrolyzers Power Live Customer Demos at The Green Box Innovation Hub

Live Demonstration Site in the Netherlands Already Hosting Leading Industrial Plug Customers

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions, today announced that its GenEco electrolyzer systems are fully operational at The Green Box, a cleantech innovation campus in the Netherlands. The site features Plug’s 1 MW and 5 MW PEM electrolyzers, which are now running at load and actively supporting live demonstrations and technical workshops for European customers.

The GenEco platform is Plug’s high-performance, modular electrolyzer system designed for flexible deployment across industrial applications such as refining, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and green ammonia production.

“Establishing a live demonstration site at The Green Box is a key step in supporting our European customers,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “Being able to showcase GenEco under real-world conditions reinforces confidence in our technology and supports commercial discussions already underway across the region.”

Recent visitors to the site include Galp, Technip, Tata Steel, Sener, and several regulatory representatives and notified bodies. The site’s successful hydrogen production launch in May 2025 demonstrated the 5 MW GenEco system operating at full load and on specification, primarily powered by on-site solar. Several testing periods aligned with negative electricity pricing, underscoring the economic advantages of integrating Plug’s systems with local renewable power.

Plug’s deployment was enabled by The Green Box’s advanced energy infrastructure, including a 6 MW public grid connection and an independently operated 10 kV network. With more than 18,000 solar panels, the campus meets most of its own electricity needs and functions as a smart energy hub—ideal for hosting and scaling technologies like Plug’s GenEco electrolyzers.

The Green Box strengthens Plug’s European footprint, serving as both a live customer showcase and a hub for innovation. Plug continues to advance its regional strategy with an active electrolyzer opportunity pipeline exceeding $21 billion across 2025 and 2026, supported by policy programs such as the EU Green Deal, RePowerEU, and the UK Energy Act.

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, producing 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

Safe Harbor

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. (“Plug”), including but not limited to statements about: the GenEco platform’s applicability for flexible deployment across industrial applications; the Green Box cleantech innovation campus’ ability to successfully demonstrate the 5 MW GenEco system; the economic advantages of integrating Plug’s systems with local renewable power; and Plug’s ability to continue to advance its regional strategy with an active electrolyzer opportunity pipeline exceeding $21 billion across 2025 and 2026. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Plug in general, see Plug’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of Plug’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Plug’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and Plug undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97718a77-5b65-4ce3-a58e-ed52e6df0823

Plug Power’s GenEco Electrolyzers Power Live Customer Demos at The Green Box Innovation Hub Photo catures the site's Plug 1 MW and 5 MW PEM electrolyzers, which are now running at load and actively supporting live demonstrations and technical workshops for European customers.

