I-Mab to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) (the “Company”), a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced that I-Mab’s management team will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, being held June 3-5, 2025. During the event, I-Mab’s management will discuss clinical progress on its lead program, givastomig.

I-Mab also recently announced that new data on givastomig has been accepted for a Mini Oral presentation at the European Society of Medical Oncology (“ESMO”) Gastrointestinal (“GI”) Cancers Congress 2025, scheduled for July 2, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain.

Conference details are as follows:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and one-on-one meetings
Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025
Time: 3:45 PM ET
About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in the U.S. in Rockville, Maryland, and Short Hills, New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

