Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 82 Day 1 on May 21; Register to live stream

MIAMI, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 82nd Emerging Growth Conference on May 21 & 22, 2025.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:

Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

For updates, follow us on Twitter

Day 1

May 21, 2025

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click “Already registered” and enter your email.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG)

Keynote speaker: Shan-Nen Bong, CFO

Postponed to June 17

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)

Keynote speaker: Paul Elliot Mann, CEO

10:15 – 10:45

HeartSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS)

Keynote speaker: Andrew Simpson, President / CEO

11:25 - 11:55

Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP)

Keynote speaker: Robert Steele, CEO

12:00 – 12:30

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII)

Keynote speaker: Lawrence D. Firestone, Chairman & CEO

1:10 – 1:40

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (OTCQX: MDNAF) (TSX: MDNA)

Keynote speaker: Fahar Merchant, President and CEO

1:45 – 2:15

Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF)

Keynote speaker: George O’Leary, Managing Director, CEO and CFO

2:55 – 3:05

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM)

Keynote speaker: Ryan Hummer, CEO & Director

3:10 - 3:20

Clene Inc., (NASDAQ: CLNN)

Keynote speakers: Rob Etherington, President / CEO

3:25 - 3:35

Interstellar Communication Holdings

Keynote speakers: Seda Hewitt, Space Ambassador of IcMercury Harri Laitinen, Lifeguard of IcMercury, and Lijie Zhu, Captain of IcMercury

3:40 – 3:50

Touchstone Explorations, Inc. (OTC Pink: PBEGF) (TSX: TXP)

Keynote speaker: Paul Raymond Baay, President & CEO

3:55 - 4:05

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT)

Keynote speakers: Dr. David Platt, CEO & Mike Sheikh, Executive Vice President Business Development

4:10 – 4:20

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)

Keynote speakers: Jon Stenberg, President / CEO, and Jeff Conklin, CFO

4:25 - 4:35

MetaVia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTVA)

Keynote speakers: Hyung Heon “HH” Kim, President / CEO, & Marshall H. Woodworth, CFO

_______________________________________________________________

Day 2

May 22, 2025

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click “Already registered” and enter your email.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

TNL Mediagene’s (NASDAQ: TNMG)

Keynote speaker: Joey Chung, Co-Founder & CEO

Postponed to the June Conference

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)

Keynote speaker: Lisa A. Conte, Founder, CEO, President & Director

10:15 – 10:45

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO)

Keynote speaker: Dominic Wells, CEO

10:50 – 11:20

Rackla Metals Inc. (OTC Pink: RMETF) (TSX-V: RAK)

Keynote speaker: Simon T. P. Ridgway, Chairman & CEO

12:00 – 12:30

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCH)

Keynote speakers: Craig Ridenhour, President & John Schaible, Chairman and CEO

12:35 – 1:05

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI)

Keynote speakers: Jerry Wang, Global President

1:10 – 1:40

Vizsla Royalties Corp. (TSXV: VROY) (OTCQB: VROYF)

Keynote speaker: Michael N. Pettingell, President and CEO

1:45 - 2:15

Wytec International, Inc. (OTCQB: WYTC)

Keynote speaker: William Gray, CEO, CFO

2:20 – 2:50

Zyppah

Keynote speaker: Dr. Jonathan Greenburg, founder and owner, & Larry Biggs, CEO

2:55 – 3:05

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc. (OTCQX: UURAF) (TSXV: UCU)

Keynote speakers: Pat Ryan, CEO

3:10 - 3:20

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)

Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

3:25 – 3:35

Monumental Energy Corp. (OTCQB: MNMRF) (TSXV: MNRG)

Keynote speaker: Maximilian Sali, VP Corporate Development, Founder & Director

3:40 – 3:50

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (OTCQB: HGRAF) (CSE: HG)

Keynote speaker: Kjirstin Breure, President and CEO

3:55 – 4:05

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCQB: WRLGF) (TSXV: WRLG)

Keynote Speaker: Gwen Preston, Vice President, Communications

4:10 – 4:20

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBP)

Keynote speaker: Andrej Jonovic, CEO & Director

4:25 – 4:35

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS)

Keynote speaker: Bryan Giraudo, CFO & COO

Visit the following link to register. You will then receive an email containing the link and time to sign into the conference.

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:

Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

Replays: Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

If you believe or know of a company that might fit our audience, contact us here.

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth

Phone: 1-305-330-1985

Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.