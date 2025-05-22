Ductless Heating And Cooling Systems Global Market Set To Reach $135.4 Billion By 2029

Ductless Heating And Cooling Systems Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Ductless Heating And Cooling Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.

The growth trajectory of the ductless heating and cooling systems market has been remarkably strong in recent times. The market size is projected to grow from $85.64 billion in 2024 to a significant $93.75 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.5%. This growth during the historical period can be predominantly attributed to factors such as energy efficiency regulations, increasing awareness towards environmental sustainability and energy conservation, growth in the construction industry, varying energy prices, and government incentives.

So, what does the future hold for the ductless heating and cooling systems market?

Judging by current trends and factors, the ductless heating and cooling systems market is projected to see robust growth in the next few years. The market size is anticipated to witness a rise to $135.4 billion in 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.6%. The growth in the forecast period is expected to be driven by climate change mitigation efforts and the urgent need for energy-efficient buildings, green building certifications and standards, the consistent evolution of sustainable materials, the rise in demand for passive house and zero-energy building designs, and urbanization and population growth. The forecast period is also set to see the emergence of significant trends such as smart and wi-fi-enabled systems, sustainability and eco-friendly refrigerants, inverter technology, ductless mini-split systems, and heat pump technology.

What major driving forces are propelling the ductless heating and cooling systems market forward?

One key factor that is expected to significantly propel the growth of the ductless heating and cooling systems market going forward is the growing number of smart homes around the world. Smart homes provide the customers with greater control over their home energy consumption by automating tasks such as temperature regulation, light controls, and watering adjustment based on weather. These smart systems not only help manage electricity efficiently but also effectively reduce power and water bills.

So, who are the major game players in the ductless heating and cooling systems market?

Key industry players currently driving the ductless heating and cooling systems market include reputable companies such as Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC, Carrier Global Corporation, Trane Technologies plc, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

On one hand, there are already established players, while on the other, new trends are emerging in the ductless heating and cooling systems market. So, what are these trends?

Focusing on innovation to stay ahead of the curve, major companies operating in the Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems market are developing innovative solutions such as ductless heat pump systems. These systems are designed to enhance energy efficiency and offer flexible climate control options for residential and commercial spaces. Ductless heat pump systems refer to energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions that comprise an outdoor unit and one or more indoor units, offering ductwork-free, zoned temperature management, thus improving indoor air quality.

The ductless heating and cooling systems market is diverse and segmented to specifically cater to a multitude of needs. The primary segments include types such as Cooling Only Split System, Heat Pump, Chilled Water System, Window Air Conditioners and applications like Residential, Commercial, and Industrial. Each of these primary segments have further subsegments. For instance, the cooling only split system is divided into Mini-Split Cooling Systems and Multi-Split Cooling Systems. Likewise, the heat pump system includes Ductless Mini-Split Heat Pumps, Ductless Multi-Split Heat Pumps, and Ground Source Heat Pumps. The market breakdown offers a comprehensive understanding of the different avenues for potential growth and investment.

What does the global perspective tell us about the market?

Regionally, Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in the ductless heating and cooling system market in 2024. However, the ductless heating and cooling systems market bases itself across many regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

