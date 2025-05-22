Lentiviral Vector Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Global Lentiviral Vector Market Outlook 2025–2034: Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, and Growth Forecast

It will grow to $29.41 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The lentiviral vector market size is projected to grow from $14.37 billion in 2024 to $16.62 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate CAGR of impressive 15.7%. The growth in this historic period can be primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, a surge in gene delivery demand, expansion in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, escalating investment in clinical trials, and favorable regulatory approvals.

Is the Lentiviral Vector Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Furthermore, the lentiviral vector market size is projected to witness a rapid growth in the next few years, reaching an exhilarating figure of $29.41 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.3%. The meteoric growth during the forecast period can be credited to advancements in personalized medicine and gene editing innovations. There is a surging demand for therapy for rare diseases, adoption of lentiviral vector, increased funding in the genomic medicine, and a focused approach on manufacturing scalability. Major trends during the forecast period include the expansion of research and development, integration in CAR-T cell therapy, the development of next-generation vectors, adoption in vaccine development, and the improvement in production technologies.

What Drives The Lentiviral Vector Market Growth?

One key growth driver within the lentiviral vectors market is the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases. Chronic diseases are long-term medical condition, typically with slow progressions and persistent for years or even a lifetime. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to aging populations, unhealthy lifestyles, urbanization, and environmental factors is expected to boost the lentiviral vectors market. Lentiviral vectors have emerged as efficient and versatile tools for developing vaccines and designing treatment strategies for chronic diseases, while addressing unmet medical needs and improving patient outcomes.

Who Are The Key Players In The Lentiviral Vector Market?



The key industry players in the lentiviral vector market include Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK, Eli Lilly and Company, Agilent Technologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza Group Ag, Cytiva, Charles River Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Sino Biological Inc., OriGene Technologies Inc., Applied Biological Materials Inc., Oxford Biomedica, Sirion-Biotech GmbH, Yposkesi. An emerging trend exhibited by these major companies is the focus on developing Lentiviral Vector LV production platforms like LentiSure, to augment the efficiency and robustness of producing lentivirus vectors for cell-based immuno-oncology therapies.

How Is The Lentiviral Vector Market Segmented?

The lentiviral vector market is segmented by product type as kits, reagents, and consumables. By indication, the market is segmented into cancer, genetic disorder, infectious disease, veterinary disease, among other indications. As per the end user, the market can be categorised into biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations CRO, and academic and research institutes.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Lentiviral Vector Market?

Regional Insights reveal that North America was the largest region in the lentiviral vector market in 2024. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the lentiviral vector market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Countries in detail include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

About The Business Research Company, Learn more about the company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has established a reputation for offering extensive, data-rich research and insights. Equipped with 1,500,000 datasets, deep secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, we provide the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

