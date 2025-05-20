MEXC Announces SOON ($SOON) Listing with 75,000 SOON & 50,000 USDT Prize Pool and Up to 200% APR Savings

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, will list SOON ($SOON) at 11:00 on May 23, 2025 (UTC). To celebrate this addition to the exchange, MEXC will launch three exclusive events open to all users, including a 75,000 $SOON and a 50,000 USDT prize pool, and a high-yield savings program with up to 200% APR.

SOON is a high-performance Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) Rollup that enables mass blockchain adoption through its innovative Super Adoption Stack (SAS). The project standardizes the SVM across major Layer 1 ecosystems while enabling seamless interoperability. The SOON ecosystem features three core products: SOON Mainnet, SOON Stack, and InterSOON. As blockchain technology continues to mature, solutions like SOON that prioritize performance, scalability, and cross-chain communication are becoming increasingly crucial.

$SOON is the native utility token of the SOON ecosystem, serving several essential functions. It acts as a governance token that grants holders voting rights on protocol upgrades and ecosystem development. The token also functions as the primary asset for all activities within the ecosystem. Additionally, it provides incentives for builders and contributors through grants and performance-based rewards.

In celebration of SOON ($SOON)'s listing on MEXC, a series of exclusive events will launch to reward both new and existing users. Key details of the events are as follows:

Event 1: Exclusive $SOON Earn with up to 200% APR

Event Period: May 23, 11:00 – June 21, 11:00, 2025 (UTC)

MEXC users can subscribe to $SOON fixed savings via MEXC Earn and enjoy up to 200% APR. Simply deposit or buy at least 350 $SOON on the Spot market to participate.

Event 2: Airdrop+

Event Period: May 20, 10:00 – May 30, 10:00, 2025 (UTC)

New users who deposit $SOON can share 64,000 $SOON, while all users can join a Futures trading challenge for a share of 50,000 USDT and invite new users to earn from an 11,000 $SOON pool.

Special Event: Deposit $SOON and Share in a 25,000 $SOON Prize Pool

Event Period: May 19, 08:00 – May 23, 08:00, 2025 (UTC)

Users who deposit $SOON into their MEXC account and submit their UID through the official form will have the chance to win rewards from a 25,000 $SOON prize pool.

MEXC has established itself as an industry leader by consistently providing users with early access to promising crypto projects. According to the latest TokenInsight report , MEXC led the industry with an impressive 461 spot listings. During each bi-weekly period, MEXC maintained a high listing frequency, consistently ranking among the top six exchanges and demonstrating its ability to capture market trends quickly. To date, MEXC has listed more than 3,000 digital assets. MEXC will continue to maintain its industry-leading listing efficiency, innovate, and expand its offerings, ensuring users have access to the best opportunities in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

For full event details and participation rules, please visit here .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

