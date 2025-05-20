Submit Release
First Advantage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences in June:

  • William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference
    Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
    Location: Chicago, Illinois
    Format: Webcast at 11:00 AM ET and investor meetings
  • Stifel 2025 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference
    Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
    Location: Boston, Massachusetts
    Format: Investor meetings
  • Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
    Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025
    Location: New York, New York
    Format: Webcast at 11:25 AM ET and investor meetings

Live webcasts will be available on the First Advantage investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com/news-events/events-presentations. Subsequent replays, to the extent available, will also be posted to the investor relations website for a limited time following the events.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry. Enabled by its proprietary technology and AI, First Advantage’s platforms, data, and APIs power comprehensive employment background screening, digital identity solutions, and verification services. With a strong emphasis on innovation, automation, and customer success, First Advantage empowers 80,000 organizations to hire smarter and onboard faster. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage serves customers in over 200 countries and territories, modernizing hiring and onboarding on a global scale. For more information, please visit our website at https://fadv.com/.

Investor Contact

Stephanie Gorman
Vice President, Investor Relations
Investors@fadv.com
(678) 868-4151


