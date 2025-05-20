First Advantage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences in June:

William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Format: Webcast at 11:00 AM ET and investor meetings

Stifel 2025 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Format: Investor meetings

Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Location: New York, New York

Format: Webcast at 11:25 AM ET and investor meetings

Live webcasts will be available on the First Advantage investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com/news-events/events-presentations. Subsequent replays, to the extent available, will also be posted to the investor relations website for a limited time following the events.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry. Enabled by its proprietary technology and AI, First Advantage’s platforms, data, and APIs power comprehensive employment background screening, digital identity solutions, and verification services. With a strong emphasis on innovation, automation, and customer success, First Advantage empowers 80,000 organizations to hire smarter and onboard faster. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage serves customers in over 200 countries and territories, modernizing hiring and onboarding on a global scale. For more information, please visit our website at https://fadv.com/.

Investor Contact

Stephanie Gorman

Vice President, Investor Relations

Investors@fadv.com

(678) 868-4151

