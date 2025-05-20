Kraken Robotics Announces More than $3 Million in Synthetic Aperture Sonar Sales

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (“Kraken” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) announces that it has received new orders totaling more than $3 million for Kraken Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS). The Kraken SAS systems will be integrated on small and medium-class uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) for clients in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America.

“We continue to see high demand for our synthetic aperture sonar on uncrewed systems, especially for small-class UUVs,” said Greg Reid, President and CEO of Kraken Robotics. “Kraken SAS enables clients to significantly increase the capabilities of their uncrewed platforms, providing a larger swath with consistent high resolution, enabling missions to be completed faster and more accurately.”

One of the orders is for the University of Southern Mississippi’s Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise, which will be outfitting a variety of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) with Kraken SAS to support research, development, testing, and evaluation activities.

Kraken SAS integrates the capability to perform imaging and bathymetric mapping simultaneously, offering user selectable 3 cm x 3 cm or 2 cm x 2 cm processing and increased ranges up to 200 meters per side. Its flexible, modular design allows integration across all small, medium, and large diameter UUVs rated to 300, 1000, or 6000 meter depths.





Figure 1: Kraken Synthetic Aperture Sonar image of a sunken barge in Halifax Harbour.

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar, sub-bottom imaging, and LiDAR systems offer best-in-class resolution, providing critical insights into ocean safety, infrastructure, and geology. Our revolutionary pressure tolerant batteries deliver high energy density power for UUVs and subsea energy storage.

Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada with offices in North America, South America, and Europe, supporting clients in more than 30 countries worldwide.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

