Global Highway, Street & Bridge Construction Market Forecast 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, Segments & Trends

The highway, street, and bridge construction industry has witnessed steady growth over the years and continues to present promising prospects for the future. Stemming from a value of $896.06 billion in 2024, it is projected to grow to $938.05 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.7%. This historical period growth can be attributed to factors such as population growth and urbanization, aged infrastructure replacement, government funding and initiatives, transportation network enhancement, and economic development goals.

What does the future hold for the highway, street, and bridge construction market?

The highway, street, and bridge construction market is teeming with potential growth in the forthcoming years. It is projected to skyrocket to a formidable $1151.74 billion by 2029, guided by an annual growth rate of 5.3%. This forecasted growth phase is attributed to novel smart city initiatives, a heightened focus on environmental sustainability, increased urban mobility solutions, resilience and climate adaptation, and private sector participation. Other noteworthy trends for the forecast period include the incorporation of innovative materials and composites, collaboration with public-private partnerships PPPs, a heightened focus on safety and intelligent construction equipment, the adoption of 3D printing in construction, and the introduction of sustainable transportation infrastructure financing.

What are the factors influencing the growth of the highway, street, and bridge construction market?

Fueling this growth is the significant rise in infrastructure investments across the globe. Infrastructure investments concentrate on specific securities within sectors that bolster a country's infrastructure, including investing in the infrastructure and services that the general population uses to live, work, and travel. Highway, street, and bridge construction and renovation fall under this umbrella of public or private infrastructure.

Who are the key players in the highway, street, and bridge construction market?

Crucial players contributing to the highway, street, and bridge construction market's momentum include heavyweights such as China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., China Railway Group Ltd., China Communications Construction Company Limited, Vinci SA, Bouygues SA, Laing O'Rourke, ACS Group S.A.

What advancements are industry leaders achieving in the highway, street, and bridge construction market?

To stay competitive in the fast-paced market, these industry leaders are aggressively developing and integrating the latest technologies in the construction of highways, streets, and bridges.

How is the highway, street, and bridge construction market segmented?

The highway, street, and bridge construction market examined in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Highway, Street, Bridge

2 By Construction Type: New Construction, Reconstruction And Repair

3 By Funding: Government Funding, Private Funding

And includes these subsegments:

1 By Highway Construction: New Highway Construction, Highway Rehabilitation And Maintenance, Highway Expansion

2 By Street Construction: New Street Construction, Street Rehabilitation And Maintenance, Street Widening And Upgrades

3 By Bridge Construction: New Bridge Construction, Bridge Repair And Maintenance, Bridge Replacement And Retrofitting

What are the regional insights of highway, street, and bridge construction market?

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2024. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

