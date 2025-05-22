Global Highway, Street & Bridge Construction Market Forecast 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, Segments & Trends

Highway, Street, And Bridge Construction Global Market Report 2025

Highway, Street, And Bridge Construction Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Highway, Street & Bridge Construction Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.

The highway, street, and bridge construction industry has witnessed steady growth over the years and continues to present promising prospects for the future. Stemming from a value of $896.06 billion in 2024, it is projected to grow to $938.05 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.7%. This historical period growth can be attributed to factors such as population growth and urbanization, aged infrastructure replacement, government funding and initiatives, transportation network enhancement, and economic development goals.

What does the future hold for the highway, street, and bridge construction market?
The highway, street, and bridge construction market is teeming with potential growth in the forthcoming years. It is projected to skyrocket to a formidable $1151.74 billion by 2029, guided by an annual growth rate of 5.3%. This forecasted growth phase is attributed to novel smart city initiatives, a heightened focus on environmental sustainability, increased urban mobility solutions, resilience and climate adaptation, and private sector participation. Other noteworthy trends for the forecast period include the incorporation of innovative materials and composites, collaboration with public-private partnerships PPPs, a heightened focus on safety and intelligent construction equipment, the adoption of 3D printing in construction, and the introduction of sustainable transportation infrastructure financing.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9552&type=smp

What are the factors influencing the growth of the highway, street, and bridge construction market?
Fueling this growth is the significant rise in infrastructure investments across the globe. Infrastructure investments concentrate on specific securities within sectors that bolster a country's infrastructure, including investing in the infrastructure and services that the general population uses to live, work, and travel. Highway, street, and bridge construction and renovation fall under this umbrella of public or private infrastructure.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/highway-street-and-bridge-construction-global-market-report

Who are the key players in the highway, street, and bridge construction market?
Crucial players contributing to the highway, street, and bridge construction market's momentum include heavyweights such as China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., China Railway Group Ltd., China Communications Construction Company Limited, Vinci SA, Bouygues SA, Laing O'Rourke, ACS Group S.A.

What advancements are industry leaders achieving in the highway, street, and bridge construction market?
To stay competitive in the fast-paced market, these industry leaders are aggressively developing and integrating the latest technologies in the construction of highways, streets, and bridges.

How is the highway, street, and bridge construction market segmented?
The highway, street, and bridge construction market examined in this report is segmented as follows:
1 By Type: Highway, Street, Bridge
2 By Construction Type: New Construction, Reconstruction And Repair
3 By Funding: Government Funding, Private Funding
And includes these subsegments:
1 By Highway Construction: New Highway Construction, Highway Rehabilitation And Maintenance, Highway Expansion
2 By Street Construction: New Street Construction, Street Rehabilitation And Maintenance, Street Widening And Upgrades
3 By Bridge Construction: New Bridge Construction, Bridge Repair And Maintenance, Bridge Replacement And Retrofitting

What are the regional insights of highway, street, and bridge construction market?
Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2024. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse through more similar reports by The Business Research Company to discover in-depth market insights.

Construction Machinery Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-machinery-global-market-report

Waste Management And Remediation Services Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waste-management-and-remediation-services-global-market-report

Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wastewater-treatment-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company
Learn more about The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports spanning 27 industries and covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has garnered a robust reputation for providing data-rich research and insights. With access to 1,500,000 datasets, insightful secondary research, and unique industry leader perspectives, you can stay informed and edge the competition.

Contact us at:
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Americas +1 3156230293
Asia +44 2071930708
Europe +44 2071930708
Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+ +44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Global Highway, Street & Bridge Construction Market Forecast 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, Segments & Trends

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+ +44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides over 12,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies. We are a leading market research company that excels in customer, market, product and competitor information. We provide actionable market insights using secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary data and in-house knowledge. The Business Research Company’s 350+ in-house experts in 28 countries maintain 1,500,000 datasets across 27 Industries including services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We offer targeted intelligence services to enable your strategic decision-making, from choosing your markets to targeting your customers and out-smarting your competitors.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Plastic Pipes And Pipe Fittings Global Market Poised for Strong Growth, Predicted to Reach $96.52 Billion in 2025
Vertical Farming Global Market Poised for Strong Growth, Predicted to Reach $9.6 Billion in 2025
Key Foundries Market Trend 2025-2034: Metal Price Volatility Is Impeding The Foundries Market
View All Stories From This Author