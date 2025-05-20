Phoenix Tech Festival 2025: A Night of Insight, Connection, and Meaningful Innovation

AI Came to Party, Robots Shook Hands, and Innovation Made Friends

PHOENIX, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, May 10, 2025, professionals, students, creators, and entrepreneurs gathered at the University of Advancing Technology for the Phoenix Tech Festival 2025, an in-person event organized by DataGlobal Hub to celebrate emerging technologies, collaboration, and practical innovation. The festival delivered on its promise by creating space for people to learn, connect, and discover together.

From thoughtful keynote sessions to interactive showcases and direct mentorship, the event provided attendees with access to real-world knowledge, tools, and people all in one powerful evening. Phoenix Tech Festival is one of the most honest and useful tech events that has been organized in years.

The main conference was followed by an afterparty at Sugar Cane Lounge & Café, which gave room for casual conversations, AI-generated art, music, and speaker networking in a relaxed atmosphere.

Speakers and Panelists

The event brought together distinguished personalities, experts, thought leaders across various organization and industry who are using AI to cause change and development.

Matthew Prater: Professor of Robotics and Embedded Systems at the University of Advancing Technology. With over five years of teaching experience in Robotics and Embedded systems and a rich background in pharmaceutical robotics and research, Professor Prater's sessions offered deep insights into the future of robotics and automation.

Tim Taylor: Patent Attorney at Garlic & Markison with 15 years of experience. Tim specializes in litigation-grade patent portfolio development, helping tech innovators secure and defend their inventions. His session guided participants through the complexities of intellectual property protection, ensuring innovations are well protected for confident growth and investment attraction.

Jarrett Albritton: VP of Sales and Strategy at WriteSea and Founder & Host of Big Tech Energy Podcast. He also founded DEI Staffing, focusing on diverse tech candidate placement. Drawing from his wealth of experience Jarrett explore how innovators and entrepreneurs can craft powerful strategies that make an impact.

Richard H. Miller: AI/Design Strategy Consultant and former Senior Director-Level Architect at Oracle, with 17 years of experience in conversational design for AI and NL. He is the author of UX for Enterprise ChatGPT Solutions (2024). Richard brought deep expertise in crafting user-centric, multimodal AI interactions across platforms like Slack, Teams, and web.

Seyi (Shay) Ogebulu, Ph.D.: Product Management Lead at Intel Corporation with 11 years of experience, championing customer-centric innovation. Co-founder of The Joule Foundation, she helped participants understand how edge computing is reshaping industries and unlocking new possibilities for real-time intelligence and innovation.

Kent Gilson: Chief Technology Officer at Revobots and a pioneer in mechatronics, Kent brought decades of experience leading robotics innovation, including developing cutting-edge AI-powered humanoid robots like TASKBOT. He shared insights on how robotics is transforming industries and the future of work, blending deep technical expertise with visionary leadership.

Jim W. Ko: Principal Attorney at Ko IP & AI Law PLLC and board advisor for the AIVN – Artificial Intelligence Venture Network. A leading expert in intellectual property and AI law, he provided cutting-edge counsel to businesses navigating AI challenges, blending deep legal expertise with technology innovation.

Sandy Martinez, M.Ed.: Higher Ed Leader turned Web3 Strategist, Founder of Women of Web3, Motivational Speaker, Career Coach, and Author. She is transforming the Web3 space through empowerment and education. Sandy shared insights on inclusive digital futures and unlocking Web3’s power for social impact.

Argustic Dunbar: Senior RPA Developer and Founder of RPA University. Known as “The RPA Guy,” he delivered a high-impact keynote, Fast-Track to Six Figures: Why RPA is the Smartest Tech Career Choice Today, where he revealed insider strategies and actionable steps to leverage automation technology for career growth.

P.J Way: An award-winning AI filmmaker and visionary speaker, transforming how content is created and experienced using AI-driven tools to craft films, music videos, and art installations. PJ held a workshop at the festival, Beyond the Buzz: Real-World Content Creation with AI Tools for Brands That Need Results, Not Gimmicks, showing how to use AI for authentic, business-impactful content.

Stephanie Orji, CPACC: Director of Digital Accessibility and Founder of Innov8ive Academy and Innov8ive Solution, leading inclusive tech initiatives. An expert in ensuring digital experiences work for all users, she emphasized accessibility as a driver of innovation and business growth.

Briant Becote, Ph.D, CISSP, PMP: Cybersecurity Professor at the University of Advancing Technology and former Director of International Relations for the US Navy. With over 22 years of experience, he shared insights on evolving cybersecurity landscapes and resilient systems.

Matthew Burkett: Founder of CEOPRO.AI, he presented professional insights on leveraging AI for business growth and how advanced technology can drive sustainable expansion.

Moderator

Torund Bryhn: Podcast Host at Public Figure Society with over five years of experience, transforming experts into public figures. She led a powerful conversation featuring top industry leaders who are shaping the next wave of innovation in tech and AI.

Live Tech Showcase/ Exhibitors

Attendees explored tools, platforms, and ideas that are already making a difference in business and education today. Featured exhibitors included:

REVOBOTS – Showcased TaskBot, their lifelike, hyper-humanoid 3D printed humanoid robot powered by agentic AI and built to operate seamlessly in real-world environments. TASKBOT is designed to solve real labor challenges through intelligent automation and human-in-the-loop learning. Built for jobs that are dangerous, dull, dirty, and dexterous, it's not just a robot-it's a new way of thinking about the Future of Work.

DataRango – A gamified learning platform making AI education more accessible and engaging.

CEOPro.ai – Offering intelligent business consulting tools to support strategic growth.

Interview Buddy – A virtual AI-powered mentorship platform offering prep sessions in machine learning, design, and management offering customized, interactive mock interviews tailored to their resume and career goals.

OPNRS – Showcased its networking app, enabling meaningful professional connections, presented by Herbie. OPNRS leverages innovative technology to facilitates authentic technology in a digital world.

Strategic Partnership

The successful execution of the Phoenix Tech Festival 2025 was made possible through the support of our strategic partners. We acknowledge the valuable contributions of Metropolis Marketing, PodWorks Studios, AIVN (Artificial Intelligence Venture Network), led by Bill Swartz, and Innov8ive Academy, under the leadership of Stephanie Orji, with support from Zach Madson, Elite List and Briana Polanco.

We also recognize the cross-functional teams responsible for planning, operations, logistics, marketing, content, and technical delivery, whose coordinated efforts ensured a seamless event experience.

Additionally, we extend our sincere appreciation to Jake Henningsen, the Career Services Coordinator at the University of Advancing Technology, and the dedicated team of student volunteers from UAT, which included Nicholas James, Alexis Sloan, Amara Hill, Joey Monroe, Ethan Nguyen, Paul Thomas, and Marcus Frazier.

At DataGlobal Hub, we remain committed to fostering impactful partnerships as we shape the future of technology and innovation across the globe.

Scholarship Award

As part of our ongoing mission to empower and upskill communities, students, and enthusiasts, DataGlobal Hub granted scholarship access to all volunteers during the festival offering one year of full access to 500+ AI, Data, and Tech courses.

What’s Next

Building on the success of Phoenix Tech Festival, DataGlobal Hub is excited to announce its upcoming event "Global Data and AI Virtual Tech Conference GDAI 2025" set to take place later this year. This flagship online event will convene over 100 renowned speakers, researchers, and tech leaders to share real-world insights across AI, data science, business innovation, robotics, and more. GDAI 2025 is designed to be more than a conference; it’s an interactive, global learning experience focused on real opportunities, actionable knowledge, and community connection. Whether you’re a student, founder, or executive, GDAI 2025 will give you the edge to grow, build, and lead in today’s digital world.

