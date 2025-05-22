Global Anti Drone Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Anti Drone Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is the Market Size and Forecast of the Global Anti Drone Market?

The anti drone market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It is projected to grow from $1.91 billion in 2024 to $2.4 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 25.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including government initiatives and spending, an increase in unauthorized drone incidents, security concerns and threats, regulatory changes and standards, and instances of drone-related disruptions. The market size is expected to continue its exponential growth in the next few years, reaching $5.59 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 23.5%.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Anti Drone Market?

The rise in the use of drones for terrorism and illicit activities is expected to propel the growth of the anti-drone market in the future. These activities often involve violence and antisocial behavior perpetrated by terrorists. Anti-drone systems offer effective measures to counter such emerging threats. They can detect, track, and neutralize unauthorized drones, thereby enhancing security, preventing illicit activities, and protecting critical assets.

Who Are the Major Players in the Anti Drone Market?

Major companies operating in the anti drone market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, DroneShield Limited, DeTect Inc., Dedrone Holdings, Liteye Systems Inc., Saab AB, Thales Group, Enterprise Control Systems, and many more. With the continued expansion of the market, these companies are expected to remain key industry players.

What Are the Key Trends in the Anti Drone Market?

Emerging trends in the industry include a focus on technological innovations, such as AI-empowered anti-drone systems. These innovations are key for companies to maintain a competitive edge in the market. AI-empowered anti-drone systems leverage artificial intelligence to detect, track, and neutralize or disable unauthorized drones.

How Is The Global Anti Drone Market Segmented?

The anti drone market is segmented by product, component, technology, application, and end-user. Products include Ground-Based Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle C-UAV, Hand-Held C-UAV, and UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle-Based C-UAV. Components range from Drone Detection Equipment to Software. Technologies include Electronic System, Laser System, and Kinetic System. Applications are categorized into Detection and Disruption. End-users span from Homeland Security Departments to Other End Users. These segments and sub-segments reflect the diversity and complexity of the anti-drone market.

What Are the Regional Insights Into the Anti Drone Market?

North America was the largest regional market in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global anti drone market report during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. In terms of countries, the report covers Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, Spain, just to name a few.

