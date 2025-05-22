Global Automotive SoC Market To Reach $41.29 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 9.1%

Automotive SoC Global Market Report 2025

The System-on-Chip SoC market in the automotive sector has seen a remarkable growth in size in recent years. It is predicted to grow from a value of $26.86 billion in 2024 to $29.12 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%. This growth during the historic period is propelled by various factors including the increasing complexity in automotive electronics, the incorporation of advanced driver-assistance systems ADAS, the integration of infotainment systems, the rise of electric and hybrid vehicles, coupled with safety necessities and regulatory compliance.

What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Automotive SoC In The Coming Years?

The automotive SoC market is expected to witness a significant expansion in the near future, with projections intimating that the market could attain a value of $41.29 billion in 2029, amounting to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.1%. The expected growth during the forecast period is primarily anticipated to be fostered by advancements in autonomous vehicle technology, vehicle-to-everything V2X communication, e-mobility and battery management, and the connected car ecosystem. The requirement for cybersecurity measures also contributes to this market expansion.

What Are The Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Automotive SoC Market?

The surge in global demand for electric vehicles is a significant driver accelerating the expansion of the automotive SoC market. Electric vehicles, which either entirely or partially run on electric power through an electric engine as opposed to a conventional combustion engine, make optimal use of automotive SoCs to boost efficiency, interactivity, and safety. Hence, an increase in the electric vehicle trend will necessitate a corresponding surge in market growth.

Who Are The Major Industry Players In The Automotive SoC Market?

The automotive SoC market comprises several key industry players such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Intel Corporation, Denso Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, NEC Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, MediaTek Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Analog Devices Inc. ADI, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Himax Technologies Inc., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Faraday Technology Corporation, Ambarella Inc., Telechips Inc., Infotmic Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited, Hyundai Autron Co. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Automotive SoC Market?

A prominent trend gaining momentum in the automotive SoC market is product innovation. Major firms in this industry are focusing on developing new technological solutions to assert their market position.

How Is The Automotive SoC Market Segmented?

The segments within the automotive SoC market are categorized by:

1 Offerings: Hardware, Software, Services

2 Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

3 Application: Infotainment System SOCs, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ADAS, Intelligent Transport System, In-Vehicle Networking System, Connected Vehicle Platform

Subsegments:

1 Hardware: Processor CPU, GPU, DSP, Memory RAM, ROM, Power Management ICs, Communication Interfaces CAN, Ethernet, Sensors Camera, LiDAR, Radar

2 Software: Operating Systems Real-Time OS, Linux, Middleware, Development Tools, Application Software

3 Services: Design and Development Services, Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting Services

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Automotive SoC Market?

The Asia-Pacific region was the leading region in the automotive SoC market in 2024. The regions covered in this report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

