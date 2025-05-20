Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa: White Paper on Local Government Review Launch

Program Director Prof Busani Ngcaweni

Ministers

Deputy Ministers

Deputy Chairperson of the NCOP

Leaders of Political Parties

President of SALGA

MECs

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Members of the National Assembly and NCOP

Members of Provincial Legislatures

Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders

Chairpersons of the Provincial Houses of Traditional Leaders

Chairperson of the Public Service Commission

Directors General

HODs

Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni

Mayors

Municipal Managers

Representative of State Institutions

Representatives of civil society, organised business, organised labour and media

Honoured guests, it is a privilege to stand before such a distinguished assembly, representing a wide spectrum of leadership and expertise. Today’s gathering is more than just a formal occasion; it is a testament to our collective commitment to addressing the challenges confronting local governance and shaping a future that aligns with the aspirations of all South Africans. The topics we will explore are pivotal, not only to the effectiveness of our municipal systems but also to the broader socio-economic fabric of the nation.

Ladies and gentlemen, the significance of the Local Government White Paper Review is multifaceted, touching on various aspects of governance, community engagement, and socio-economic development. This review serves as a crucial indicator of a government’s commitment to improving local governance structures and service delivery, which are fundamental for effective democracy and citizen satisfaction.

To appreciate this process, it is essential to understand the historical context of local governance in South Africa. Since the end of apartheid, local governments have been tasked with the pivotal role of transforming communities, ensuring equitable service delivery, and fostering democratic participation. However, the journey has not been without challenges. Many municipalities have struggled with inefficiencies, corruption, and neglect, which have led to public disillusionment and a lack of trust in local governance systems. The review of the White Paper on Local Government aims to address these challenges by proposing structural changes that enhance accountability and efficiency.

The Government of National Unity (GNU) is focusing on three key priorities in the remaining years: fostering inclusive growth and job creation, addressing poverty and the high cost of living, and establishing a capable and ethical government. Local government plays a crucial role in this agenda, as it is the closest level of governance to the people. It’s where policies convert into actual services, promises evolve into infrastructure, and governance becomes a lived experience. However, it’s also where our most significant challenges become apparent. The GNU values collaboration, accountability, and a shared vision, which should guide every decision and action taken. This is why it was essential to bring together a diverse group of stakeholders with varying perspectives to discuss the future of local government in the country.

The Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024-2029 proposes reviewing the institutional and legislative frameworks governing local government. The aim is to strengthen these frameworks and support differentiation among municipalities. This initiative seeks to establish mechanisms that enable effective interventions when municipalities fail to meet the minimum norms and standards for service delivery. Additionally, strategies will be developed to assist local governments in creating an environment that fosters and supports local economic development. Other national departments, such as Water and Sanitation, Transport, Energy, and Human Settlements, will also be engaged in a structured and coordinated manner to enhance local government capacity.

The White Paper on Local Government, adopted in 1998, laid the groundwork for developmental local government as a key pillar of South Africa’s democracy. This policy framework not only expanded access to basic services for millions but also defined the local government sphere as one that works closely with citizens and other societal entities to address social, economic, and material needs while improving the quality of life. The original White Paper was visionary in its approach, introducing a developmental model emphasising collaboration and community participation. However, after nearly three decades, certain structural and systemic assumptions made in the document require reassessment.

Today, we will highlight the recent Discussion Document published on April 10, 2025. This document is a significant step in our ongoing commitment to community engagement, and we strongly encourage everyone to provide their inputs and comments by the deadline of June 30, 2025

One of the primary objectives of the Local Government White Paper Review is to foster greater accountability and transparency in local governance. By emphasising a participatory approach to governance, the review seeks to empower communities to engage actively with their local institutions. Through increased transparency measures, such as open budgeting processes and public consultations, the review aims to ensure that municipal leaders are held accountable for their decisions and actions. This shift towards transparency is vital for rebuilding trust between the government and communities, allowing citizens to have a say in the decision-making processes that affect their lives.

Central to the review is the recognition that meaningful community engagement is not just beneficial but necessary for effective governance. The White Paper calls for the establishment of forums, workshops, and other platforms that allow citizens to voice their concerns and suggestions. Such engagement serves two purposes: it empowers communities and helps local governments to make informed decisions that truly reflect the needs of their constituents.

Furthermore, marginalised communities, which have often been excluded from decision-making processes, are urged to participate. By focusing on their inclusion, the review aims to rectify historical imbalances and ensure that all voices are heard, particularly those that have been silenced in the past. This commitment to inclusivity can lead to more equitable outcomes and is fundamental for social cohesion.

The review also addresses the pressing socio-economic issues faced by many municipalities, including poverty, unemployment, and inadequate service delivery. With a significant portion of the population living in informal settlements and lacking basic services, the local government’s ability to deliver on its promises directly affects citizens’ quality of life. By focusing on strategies that enhance local economic development and service delivery, the White Paper proposes a roadmap for municipalities to uplift their communities.

Local governments are encouraged to create partnerships with private and civil society sectors to stimulate economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development. This collaborative approach is vital for ensuring that municipalities are equipped to respond to their unique challenges. Initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, sanitation, and access to clean water can significantly enhance quality of life and stimulate local economies.

The White Paper Review emphasises the necessity of reviewing and bolstering institutional and legislative frameworks governing local government. By creating a robust legal framework, municipalities can ensure that there are clear guidelines and standards for service delivery. This also includes mechanisms for intervention when municipalities fail to meet these standards.

Strengthening these frameworks will allow for differentiated approaches tailored to the varying capacities and needs of different municipalities, ensuring that resources are allocated efficiently. This also implies that local governments will be better equipped to implement best practices and learn from one another, which is crucial for overall improvement in governance.

Another significant aspect of the review is its focus on ethical governance. Corruption at the local government level remains a significant impediment to progress. The White Paper aims to foster a culture of integrity and ethical leadership that resonates through all levels of governance. This involves establishing stringent mechanisms to combat corruption, promoting transparency in procurement processes, and ensuring that there are consequences for unethical behaviour.

An ethical approach to governance not only helps in preventing corruption but also enhances civic trust and promotes active citizen participation. When citizens perceive their local government as fair and accountable, they are more likely to engage with it and participate in community initiatives.

As societies worldwide face increasing challenges, such as climate change, economic fluctuations, and public health crises, the significance of the Local Government White Paper Review extends into the future. Local governments are on the front lines of these challenges, and having a clear, robust framework will enable them to respond effectively.

By addressing these pressing issues preemptively, the White Paper Review fosters resilience in communities, allowing them to adapt to changing circumstances. Empowered municipalities can play a vital role in building sustainable community frameworks that ensure well-being for all citizens.

CoGTA commenced reviewing the White Paper in October 2024, with an initial round of consultations with groups of stakeholders within and outside of government, including civil society organisations, local government practitioners, academia, research institutions, NEDLAC, SALGA, provincial governments, and national sector departments. In addition, CoGTA has received written submissions on stakeholder experience of local government, their views on success, failures, and causes of regression, and ideas for priorities for change.

The Discussion Document reflects these engagements and inputs. We should not neglect to highlight some of the significant achievements since the introduction of the White Paper on Local Government, including the following:

Devolution and establishment of autonomous municipalities with constitutional powers to manage local development.

Merging of fragmented local authorities into inclusive municipal systems.

Functional democracy with regular elections established at the local level, including ward committees and other mechanisms for community engagement.

Foundational local developmental legislation was passed (Municipal Systems Act and Municipal Structures Act).

The Division of Revenue Act, which allocates resources between the three spheres of government through a mandated process of consultation, and the Local Government Equitable Share formula, which distributes resources equitably among municipalities to close the fiscal gap to support equitable access to basic services.

Expanding access to basic services, including the exponential increase in electricity and water provision.

Adoption of Free Basic Services policies.

Establishment of coherent planning processes for local development through IDPs, SDBIPs, and budgets.

Introduction of conditional grants to support infrastructure development to eradicate backlogs.

Development of financial and fiscal legislation to regulate and support local government finances.



Nine priorities for change have been identified in the Discussion Document as key areas for policy review:

Undertaking financial and fiscal reform.

Combating unethical behaviour and poor accountability.

Depoliticising municipal governance.

Restoring relationships with communities.

Integrating traditional governance systems.

Strengthening oversight at the national and provincial levels.

Improving cooperative governance.

Embracing climate-responsive governance.

Tackling persistent spatial inequality.



The review process will be guided by an inclusive and structured public engagement process, facilitating broad participation. A key avenue for engagement is the invitation for written submissions in response to the discussion document, particularly to the sets of questions included in the document. Citizens, organisations, and stakeholders are encouraged to provide input and engage with the Discussion Document.

The aim is to publish an Updated White Paper on Local Government by March 2026, so we are depending on everyone’s active participation to support the process, which will include engaging evidence-based research and developing policy solutions.

As we discuss the state of our local government and how to improve its functioning, we should not miss the opportunity to reflect on the interface between traditional and Khoi-San leadership. We cannot expect optimal local government functioning if we fail to leverage sound working relations with these institutions.

Chapter 12 of the Constitution explicitly refers to the need for national legislation to make provision for a role for traditional leadership as an institution at the local level on matters affecting local communities. This review provides the chance to identify opportunities and mechanisms we can leverage to strengthen the interface between traditional and Khoi-San leadership and municipal governance

.

Effective collaboration between municipalities and traditional leadership is essential for inclusive governance. By managing and strengthening this interface, we can ensure that communities’ unique needs and aspirations are fully integrated into development.

It is imperative to emphasise the evolving landscape of governance that recognises the integral roles played by the Khoi and San communities and traditional leadership structures. The review comes at a critical time when the need for inclusive governance, rooted in the values of justice, equity, and community participation, is more pronounced than ever.

The Khoi and San people, as the original inhabitants of South Africa, hold a unique position in our nation’s narrative. Their cultural heritage, traditional knowledge, and community practices offer invaluable insights into local governance and sustainable development. By incorporating their perspectives and recognising their rights, the review not only addresses historical injustices but also seeks to empower these communities as active participants in the governance process. This empowerment is essential in bridging the historical divides and fostering a more cohesive society.

Moreover, traditional leadership plays a pivotal role in many communities across South Africa, especially in rural areas. Traditional leaders serve as custodians of culture and heritage, and they are often the first point of contact for governance issues at the local level. The review of the White Paper is a transformative opportunity to redefine the interaction between municipal governance structures and traditional leadership. By creating mechanisms that formalise the collaboration between municipalities and traditional leaders, we can enhance service delivery and ensure that policies are culturally sensitive and reflective of the needs of local communities.

A significant aspect of the review is the emphasis on participatory governance. By fostering an environment where citizens, including the Khoi, San, and other traditional structures, are encouraged to engage actively with local government, we can enhance accountability and responsiveness. This participatory approach builds trust, as community members see their input valued and incorporated into decision-making processes. An inclusive governance framework that acknowledges the contributions of traditional leadership can foster a sense of ownership and responsibility among community members, ultimately leading to better outcomes in service delivery.

The historical context of local governance in South Africa underscores the necessity of this review. Traditional structures have navigated through years of marginalization, and to further democracy and development, their voices must be included in the policy-making processes. Acknowledging and integrating traditional leadership into local governance frameworks not only upholds the principles of inclusivity but also enhances the legitimacy and effectiveness of local governance.

Furthermore, the socio-economic development objectives outlined in the Medium-Term Development Plan can be significantly bolstered through the participation of Khoi and San communities and traditional leaders. Their insights into local resource management, conflict resolution, and community needs can provide invaluable guidance in crafting policies that are not only effective but also sustainable and respectful of cultural identities.

Finally, the review of the White Paper on Local Government represents a significant opportunity to reshape the future of governance in South Africa. By prioritising the integration of Khoi, San, and traditional leaders’ voices, we pave the way for a more inclusive, accountable, and responsive local government system. This collaborative approach can help address the enduring challenges faced by municipalities, ensuring that local governance not only meets the needs of all citizens but also fosters unity and social cohesion in a diverse South Africa. The call to collective action is more urgent than ever, as we strive to build a local governance framework that is genuinely reflective of our nation’s rich tapestry and committed to the betterment of all communities.

I thank you.

#GovZAUpdates