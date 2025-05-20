Newly Renovated Courtyard San Jose Airport Reopens to Guests

FAIRFAX, Va., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Courtyard San Jose Airport, California has announced today it has reopened following a multi-year $15 million renovation. The hotel began accepting reservations and welcoming guests on April 2, 2025. The newly renovated, design-forward hotel offers guests a level of sophistication and exceptional service not previously available in the San Jose Airport area.

Situated at the gateway to Silicon Valley and only one mile from the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC), the hotel is well suited for business and leisure guests. It offers complimentary airport shuttle service and easy access to dining and shopping at Santana Row and is near many attractions, including the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, Levi Stadium, San Jose State University, Santa Clara University, and Stanford University.

Managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, and owned by Beach Point Capital, the five-story hotel offers 199 stylish guestrooms, including 13 suites. Guest rooms are furnished with comfort mattresses, spa-style bathrooms, workstations, flat-panel TVs, and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. For special events, the hotel offers the Inspire Ballroom, which divides into three sections and can host up to 250 guests, and a Technology Meeting Room, which provides meeting space for intimate private gatherings. Dining options include, The Bistro®, serving delicious American fare, craft beers, and signature cocktails, and The Crate, a new deli-style market, with an upscale selection of grab-and-go food and snacks.

Jerome Yuan of ASAP Holdings, who asset manages the hotel on behalf of Beach Point Capital, said, “We are excited to open the reimagined Courtyard San Jose and to collaborate with Crestline as the manager of the property. Crestline has extensive experience managing Marriott branded properties and is well known in the market for their unparalleled reputation for excellence in financial performance and guest service.” Mr. Yuan added, “Given Crestline’s strong track record, and this beautiful new hotel's prime location in the Bay area, we are confident that we can deliver a unique and enjoyable experience for guests.”

Guests can enjoy an ultramodern workout in the expansive 1,600 square foot fitness center equipped with Matrix blue tooth performance treadmills, ellipticals, cycles, free weights and preloaded weight stations, a rowing station, a yoga station, mats, and a hydration station. Additional amenities include onsite guest laundry facilities, and covered parking is available for a fee.

The Courtyard San Jose Airport is located at 1471 N. 4th Street, San Jose, CA 95112. For more information and reservations, call 408.452.0200 or visit online at https://www.marriott.com.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 134 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 18,300 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

