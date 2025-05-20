Submit Release
WOO X celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day with daily BTC prizes

Traders can spin for a chance to win Bitcoin by completing tasks and hitting trading milestones during the 3-day event

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines , May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X, a leading global crypto trading platform, is celebrating Bitcoin Pizza Day with a campaign that literally rewards traders with a slice of the action. From May 20 to May 22, users can earn spins that unlock instant BTC rewards, with the luckiest trader scoring the grand prize of $1,000 worth of Bitcoin.

Click here to join

Here’s how it works:

  • Earn one (1) spin for every $10,000 USDT traded on WOO X Spot or Futures
  • Max of ten (10) spins per day based on trading volume
  • Bonus spins for completing:
    >>My WOO tier booster: 1 spin daily for Tier 1+
    >>Copycat perk: 1 spin daily for copying a Lead Trader with $100 or more

Each spin gives traders the chance to win instant Bitcoin prizes. And to top it all off, one participant will take home the grand prize of $1,000 in BTC, randomly selected from all eligible users.

Campaign period:

May 20, 00:00 – May 22, 23:59 UTC
Reward distribution by: June 11, 23:59 UTC

Whether trading for fun or gunning for the top prize, this is your chance to stack sats and celebrate one of crypto’s most iconic milestones.

Trade. Spin. Win. Only on WOO X.

Download our app or visit our website to learn more about WOO X.

Contact: media@woo.network

About WOO X
WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has achieved a daily volume exceeding $1.6 billion and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.


Legal Disclaimer:

