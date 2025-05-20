Social Development hands over respite care kits to families of children with disabilities in Mpumalanga, 20 May

In August 2023, the Department of Social Development and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a Record of Discussion for the expansion of community-based respite care services to families of/and children with disabilities in South Africa, with project sites in Mpumalanga and Northen Cape.

The roll out of the project includes training of caregivers and families of children with disabilities and stakeholder consultation, as well as the development of service database and integrated referral protocols.

Parents/caregivers and families of children with profound disabilities may become overwhelmed with the ongoing caregiving needs of their children, which may result in burnout. Respite care services are designed to provide essential support to families and caregivers of children with disabilities a much-needed temporary break from their caregiving duties.

The services are individualised, flexible, and family-centred, helping to ensure the continued well-being of children with disabilities and their caregivers. By using respite care services, caregivers can recharge and return to their caregiving roles rejuvenated, improving the overall well-being and outcomes of both the caregivers and children with disabilities.

As part of the Child Protection Month programme, the Department and JICA will tomorrow, Tuesday 20 May handover respite care kits to families and caregivers of children with disabilities. This is to ensure that children with disabilities and their families have access to all services and support they need, and that children are protected from any form of abuse, neglect and exploitation by empowering families and promoting community-based circles of support.

The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa (Act No 108 of 1996) places the obligation on the state to respect, promote, protect and fulfil the rights in the Bill of Rights, including the rights of children with disabilities, giving effect to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), of which South Africa is a signatory. South Africa has domesticated the CRPD through the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with disabilities.

Currently, the Department of Social Development in collaboration with the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is developing the Disability Rights Bill. The first for South Africa, the Bill seeks to advance and safeguard the rights of all persons with disabilities, promote equality, dignity, effective inclusion, as well as address discrimination.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the handover of the respite care kits to families of children with disabilities in Mpumalanga Province planned as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 20 May 2025

Time: 09h00-13h00

Venue: Mbombela Local Municipality Civic Centre, 1 Nel Street, Sonheuwel, Mbombela Mpumalanga Province

Media can RSVP by contacting Ms Nomfundo Xulu on 0664806845 / NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za

Media enquiries may be forwarded to Mr Bathembu Futshane on 0711621154 or BathembuF@dsd.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

