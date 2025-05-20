Global Running Shoes Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, and Opportunities from 2025 to 2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the running shoes market size has witnessed robust growth. It will grow from $50.98 billion in 2024 to $54.23 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the consumer preference for lightweight and comfortable shoes, a heightened focus on stylish products, increased cellphone penetration, elevated sports participation, and a shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable materials.

Is the Running Shoes Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Anticipating strong growth in the future, the running shoes market size is projected to reach $69.77 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the expansion of e-commerce, increasing penetration of mobile internet connectivity, growing environmental concerns, increasing popularity of running and outdoor activities, and the expanding fitness trends. Major trends in the forecast period include partnerships among key players, innovative solutions, technological advancements in running shoe design, introduction of high-performance products, brand promotions, and innovative marketing strategies.

What Drives The Running Shoes Market Growth?

A primary growth catalyst for the running shoe market is the rising number of sports and recreational activities. Furthermore, recreational activity, an outdoor activity conducted for exercise, relaxation or pleasure, contributes significantly to market growth. Activities such as walking, swimming, meditation, reading, playing games, and dancing mandate appropriate running shoes that suit various activity styles, which are critical to avoid frequent injuries.

Who Are The Key Players In The Running Shoes Market?

The major companies operating in the running shoes market include Salomon, Nike Inc., Adidas AG, VF Corporation, Puma SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., ASICS Corporation, Deckers Brands, Columbia Sportswear Company, FILA Luxembourg S.a.r.l., Reebok International Limited, Mizuno Corporation, Brooks Running Co., The North Face Inc., Merrell, Vans Inc., La Sportiva SPA, Scott Sports SA, Saucony Inc., Vasque, Inov-8 Inc., Karhu Holding BV, Topo Athletic Inc., Pearl Izumi Inc., Lotto Sport Italia SpA, Newton Running Company, Altra Running, Zoot Sports.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Running Shoes Market?

One of the emerging trends in the running shoes market is the development of new products incorporating forward motion technology. This technology transforms foot strike impact into propulsion, fostering a smoother, more effortless stride and providing companies with increased profitability.

How Is The Running Shoes Market Segmented?

The report provides market segmentation as follows:

1 By Product Type: Stability Shoes, Motion Control Shoes, Cushion Shoes

2 By Type: Road, Treadmill, Trail, Mud, Snow

3 By Closure: Lace-Up, Single-Pull Lace, Bungee Lace, Other Closures

4 By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5 By End User: Men, Women, Kids

Among Subsegments:

1 By Stability Shoes: Moderate Stability Shoes, High Stability Shoes, Lightweight Stability Shoes

2 By Motion Control Shoes: Maximum Support Shoes, Heavy-Duty Motion Control Shoes, Customizable Motion Control Options

3 By Cushion Shoes: Neutral Cushion Shoes, Maximum Cushion Shoes, Lightweight Cushion Shoes

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Running Shoes Market?

Regional insights point out that North America was the largest region in the running shoes market in 2024. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with countries including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Italy, Spain, and Canada.

