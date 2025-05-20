MPU Publishes Vol. 53 of the Journal of One Country Two Systems Studies

MACAU, May 20 - The new issue of the Journal of One Country Two Systems Studies (Vol. 53) edited by the “One Country Two Systems” Research Centre of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) has just been published. There are 12 articles in this issue. The Journal of One Country Two Systems Studies aims at giving the public an insight into the “One Country, Two Systems” policy and establishing an academic platform for the study of “One Country, Two Systems”. Local and overseas scholars are welcome to contribute to the journal so as to enhance academic cooperation and exchanges.

There are three sections in this issue: “‘One Country, Two Systems’ Forum 2024”, “Academic Monograph” and “Current Affairs and Policy Observation”. The section “‘One Country, Two Systems’ Forum 2024” includes articles such as “The Promotion of Rule of Law in China and International Rule of Law by the Successful Implementation of ‘One Country, Two Systems’” and “A Review of the Current Research Status on the Central Government’s Overall Jurisdictional Power over the Special Administrative Regions”. The section “Academic Monograph” includes articles such as “Comparative Politics in Cross-regional Coordination of Social Security in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” and “Macao’s External Relations: Using Forum Macao as a Platform”. The section “Current Affairs and Policy Observation” includes articles such as “On the Proper Role of Macao’s Economic Housing Policy in Government Governance” and “The Model and Strategies of Collaborative Governance Promoted by Macao’s Associations”. These articles offer observations and reflections on promoting Macao’s economic and social development, as well as enhancing governance effectiveness.

The Journal is now available at the official website of the “One Country Two Systems” Research Centre of MPU at http://mpu.mo/pkwn. Readers are welcome to read online. We look forward to receiving contributions from local researchers and overseas scholars. Online submissions can be sent through the editorial platform https://reupds.cbpt.cnki.net/. For any enquiries, please email rupds@mpu.edu.mo.